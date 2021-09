North American Allowance Results Sept. 7

IND, 5TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-7.

6—

EMPIRE’S SCORE, g, 4, Baryshnikov–Dame Near Even, by Even the Score. O-Blaine Davidson, B-Blaine Davidson (IN), T-Stephen V. Fosdick, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $25,800.

7—

Rockin All Night, g, 3, Pass Rush–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $8,600.

4—

Sudden Shift, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Fashionably Cool, by Tiznow. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $4,300.