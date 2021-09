North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 12

CANADIAN DERBY (G3), CTM, $98,377, 3YO, 1 1/4M, 9-11.

2—

UNCHARACTERISTIC, g, 3, Texas Wildcatter–My Kentucky Rose, by Macho Uno. O-Adam Isfeld, B-Glen Todd (KY), T-Robert VanOverschot, J-Alexander Marti, $59,085.

3—

Myopic, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Spokeswoman, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Bennewith, Arnold, Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana, Howg, Randy, R6 Stables and Kropp, Gary, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $19,695.

9—

Smart Play, g, 3, Smarty Jones–Smile Again Theta, by Smile Again. O-Kane, Tim, Robertson, Jerri R, Hardy, Lesley and Chieffo, Heather, B-Pierre Esquirol & Jerri Robertson (AB), $9,847.

Also Ran: Bodemonster, Tony’s Tapit, My College Fund, Buck West, Pay My Way, Papichulo, Major Shepard, Dougs Pal.

Winning Time: 2:04 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, NK, 2 1/4.