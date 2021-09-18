North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 18

|WOODBINE MILE S. (G1), WO, $877,517, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-18.
|1—
|TOWN CRUISE, g, 6, Town Prize–Candy Cruise, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Brandon Greer, B-Terrance Reg Greer & Brandon Evan Greer (ON), T-Brandon Evan Greer, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $563,716.
|10—
|Space Traveller (GB), h, 5, Bated Breath (GB)–Sky Crystal (GER), by Galileo (IRE). O-Clipper Logistics, B-El Catorce Partnership (GB), $156,588.
|7—
|Raging Bull (FR), h, 6, Dark Angel (IRE)–Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. (90,000EUR ’16 GOFORB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Limited (FR), $78,294.
|Also Ran: March to the Arch, Ride a Comet, Duke of Hazzard (FR), Set Piece (GB), Olympic Runner, Avie’s Flatter, Change of Control.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (gd)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 8.65, 13.25, 3.80.
|CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL S. (G1), WO, $476,341, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 9-18.
|2—
|WALTON STREET (GB), g, 7, Cape Cross (IRE)–Brom Felinity (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Godolphin Racing, LLC, B-Darley (GB), T-Charles Appleby, J-Lanfranco Dettori, $281,858.
|3—
|Desert Encounter (IRE), g, 9, Halling–La Chicana (IRE), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (32,000gns ’13 TATOCT). O-Abdulla Al Mansoori, B-Tally-Ho Stud (IRE), $93,953.
|5—
|Primo Touch, g, 6, Midas Touch (GB)–Mary’s Derby Rose, by Sightseeing. ($2,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-JEOG Racing LLC (KY), $46,976.
|Also Ran: English Conqueror, Belichick, Corelli, Bluegrass Parkway, Fantasioso (ARG).
|Winning Time: 2:29 (gd)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 7.35, 41.35.
|LOCUST GROVE S. (G3), CD, $400,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-18.
|7—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 4, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $244,140.
|1—
|Crystal Ball, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Deja Vu, by Giant’s Causeway. ($335,000 ’18 KEESEP; $750,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $79,400.
|5—
|Envoutante, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), $39,700.
|Also Ran: Matera, Our Super Freak, High Regard.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.80, 3.40.
|IROQUOIS S. (G3), CD, $300,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 9-18.
|8—
|MAJOR GENERAL, c, 2, Constitution–No Mo Lemons, by Uncle Mo. ($265,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $420,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Circular Road Breeders (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $177,525.
|1—
|Tough to Tame, c, 2, Speightster–She’sa Tough Tiger, by Tiger Ridge. ($75,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Rittdiculous Gazmanian Stables, B-Elizabeth H Muirhead (KY), $57,750.
|7—
|Red Knobs, c, 2, Union Rags–Hokey Okey, by Lonhro (AUS). ($75,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Caldara Farm Inc & Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $28,875.
|Also Ran: Bourbon Heist, Stellar Tap, Guntown, Strike Hard, Husband Material, Roger McQueen, Magnolia Midnight.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 4.90, 37.30, 29.70.
|POCAHONTAS S. (G3), CD, $299,700, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 9-18.
|9—
|HIDDEN CONNECTION, f, 2, Connect–C J’s Gal, by Awesome Again. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $85,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Hidden Brook Farm and Black Type Thoroughbreds, B-St Simon Place (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $177,525.
|3—
|Mama Rina, f, 2, Gormley–Honky Tonk Rose, by Forest Wildcat. ($31,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $65,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Harold Lerner LLC, AWC Stables, Akman, Scott K, Nehoc Stables, Braverman, Paul and Magdalena Racing, B-Lee McMillin, Randy Faulkner &Joe Travelsted (KY), $57,750.
|2—
|Goddess of Fire, f, 2, Mineshaft–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $28,875.
|Also Ran: Code for Success, Majestic d’Oro, Ontheonesandtwos, Miss Chamita, Kneesnhips, Maxine Machine, Lemieux.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9 1/4, NK, 1.
|Odds: 1.80, 30.70, 5.00.
|CANADIAN S. (G2), WO, $205,913, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/8MT, 9-18.
|3—
|LA DRAGONTEA (GB), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–La Concorde (FR), by Sadler’s Wells. O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Hillen, Rebecca, B-Bartisan Racing Ltd (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $117,441.
|1—
|Court Return, m, 5, Court Vision–In Return, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $46,976.
|4—
|Barkin, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–St. Malo’s Gate, by Dynaformer. O-Willow Pond Stable, B-Willow Pond LLC (NY), $21,531.
|Also Ran: Merveilleux, Our Secret Agent.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 7.20, 7.60.
|FRANK J. DE FRANCIS MEMORIAL DASH S. (G3), LRL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-18.
|2—
|JALEN JOURNEY, r, 6, With Distinction–Petunia Face, by Congrats. ($14,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $510,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC, B-Dennis Foster & Edward Pendray (FL), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Feargal Lynch, $120,000.
|5—
|Wondrwherecraigis, g, 4, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Kalu, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Chilukki’s Song, by Elusive Quality. O-RyZan Sun Racing, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: War Tocsin, Whiskey and You, Laki.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 0.90, 7.60.
|***Wondrwherecraigis finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
