North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 18

FRANK J. DE FRANCIS MEMORIAL DASH S. (G3), LRL, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-18.

2—

JALEN JOURNEY, r, 6, With Distinction–Petunia Face, by Congrats. ($14,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $510,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC, B-Dennis Foster & Edward Pendray (FL), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Feargal Lynch, $120,000.

5—

Wondrwherecraigis, g, 4, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), $40,000.

1—

Kalu, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Chilukki’s Song, by Elusive Quality. O-RyZan Sun Racing, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.

Also Ran: War Tocsin, Whiskey and You, Laki.

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 3/4, 4 3/4.

Odds: 1.30, 0.90, 7.60.