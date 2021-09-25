North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 25

PENNSYLVANIA DERBY (G1), PRX, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 9-25.

7—

HOT ROD CHARLIE, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Boat Racing, LLC, Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Roadrunner Racing and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Flavien Prat, $573,000.

8—

Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $191,000.

10—

Americanrevolution, c, 3, Constitution–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($275,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), $95,500.

Also Ran: Fulsome, Bourbonic, Speaker’s Corner, I Am Redeemed, Weyburn.

Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, 4HF, 2 1/4.