North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 25

|COTILLION S. (G1), PRX, $1,000,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 9-25.
|6—
|CLAIRIERE, f, 3, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $573,000.
|1—
|Obligatory, f, 3, Curlin–Uno Duo, by Macho Uno. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $191,000.
|5—
|Army Wife, f, 3, Declaration of War–Tread, by Arch. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $190,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), $95,500.
|Also Ran: Maracuja, Always Carina, Leader of the Band, Will’s Secret, Allworthy.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.60, 3.30, 3.50.
|PENNSYLVANIA DERBY (G1), PRX, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 9-25.
|7—
|HOT ROD CHARLIE, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Boat Racing, LLC, Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Roadrunner Racing and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Flavien Prat, $573,000.
|8—
|Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $191,000.
|10—
|Americanrevolution, c, 3, Constitution–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($275,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), $95,500.
|Also Ran: Fulsome, Bourbonic, Speaker’s Corner, I Am Redeemed, Weyburn.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 4HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 3.70, 8.40.
|TURF MONSTER S. (G3), PRX, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-25.
|11—
|HOLLYWOOD TALENT, g, 10, Talent Search–Intrinsic Value, by Johannesburg. O-King Star, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (PA), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $168,000.
|1—
|Beer Can Man, c, 3, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), $56,000.
|12—
|Admiral Abe, g, 5, Midshipman–Precious Penny, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Stefcon Racing, B-White Diamond Inc (PA), $28,000.
|Also Ran: Firecrow, Battle Station, Carotari, Caravel, West Fork, Amblin Man.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, HF.
|Odds: 108.60, 3.90, 27.50.
|GALLANT BOB S. (G2), PRX, $300,000, 3YO, 6F, 9-25.
|7—
|JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|4—
|Pickin’ Time, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), $60,000.
|1—
|Real Talk, c, 3, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Awesome Gerry, Beren.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 3 1/4, 4.
|Odds: 0.05, 19.50, 10.40.
|KELSO H. (G2), BEL, $279,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-25.
|2—
|LIFE IS GOOD, c, 3, Into Mischief–Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $165,000.
|1—
|Fort Peck, g, 6, Fort Larned–Tabby, by Storm Cat. O-Flying P Stable, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|5—
|Doubly Blessed, g, 4, Empire Maker–Via Villaggio, by Bernardini. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP; $45,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Chance It.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.05, 25.50, 15.80.
|DOGWOOD S. (G3), CD, $275,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 9-25.
|2—
|CARRIBEAN CAPER, f, 3, Speightstown–Checkupfromzneckup, by Dixie Union. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Colby J. Hernandez, $168,105.
|7—
|Someone Said So, f, 3, Texas Red–Inazuma, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($1,200 ’18 KEENOV). O-Rosin, Tim W, Bluebreeze Racing, LLC and Kane, Mark E, B-Christine Hansen & Thoroughbred Acadiana, LLC (KY), $54,550.
|4—
|Malloy, f, 3, Outwork–Hello Maggie May, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($130,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Coffeepot Stables, B-Double O Bloodstock, Everest Bloodstock, Gerty Bloodstock & Dermot Ryan (KY), $27,275.
|Also Ran: Shesa Mystery, Patty H, Coppelia.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 2 1/4, 4.
|Odds: 0.40, 10.20, 10.60.
|GREENWOOD CUP (G3), PRX, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 9-25.
|4—
|MAGIC MICHAEL, g, 4, Dramedy–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Frankie Pennington, $108,000.
|9—
|Last Samurai, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Lady Samuri, by First Samurai. ($175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $36,000.
|7—
|Sheer Flattery, h, 7, Flatter–Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. ($100,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Over The Moon Racing, B-Amy Boulton (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Lookin At Roses, Moretti, Shooger Ray Too, Math Wizard, Sea Foam, Forewarned.
|Winning Time: 2:32 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 6.
|Odds: 4.50, 23.90, 10.00.
|ATHENIA S. (G3), BEL, $194,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 9-25.
|4—
|POCKET SQUARE (GB), f, 4, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Shared Account (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|2—
|Miss Teheran (IRE), m, 5, Teofilo (IRE)–Sky Boat (IRE), by Dansili (GB). (26,000EUR ’17 GOFORB). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Mrs James Wigan (IRE), $40,000.
|1—
|Lake Lucerne, f, 4, Dubawi (IRE)–Round Pond, by Awesome Again. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Made In Italy (IRE), Stand for the Flag.
|Winning Time: 1:51 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 1, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.45, 2.95, 6.90.
|BOLD VENTURE S. (G3), WO, $133,491, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-25.
|4—
|PINK LLOYD, g, 9, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $85,358.
|5—
|Lucky Curlin, g, 4, Curlin–My Lady Luck, by Hard Spun. ($75,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Gary Barber, B-John C Oxley (KY), $23,711.
|2—
|Lookin to Strike, g, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Miss Bonnie, by Officer. ($22,000 ’15 KEENOV; $210,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $13,041.
|Also Ran: Cash Dividend, Magical Man.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.05, 2.10, 3.20.
