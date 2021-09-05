North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 5

DEL MAR DEBUTANTE S. (G1), DMR, $301,500, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-5.

7—

GRACE ADLER, f, 2, Curlin–Our Khrysty, by Newfoundland. ($700,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Willow Grace Farm and Petersen, Michael Lund, B-Blue Heaven Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.

4—

Dance to the Music, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Beautified, by Congrats. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $575,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Kirkorian (KY), $60,000.

8—

Bicameral, f, 2, Constitution–Humble Song, by Songandaprayer. ($30,000 ’19 KEENOV; $100,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Constitution Syndicate & Dr & Mrs Charles H Huber (KY), $36,000.

Also Ran: Myfavoritedaughter, Eda, Rock the Belles, Elm Drive, At the Spa.

Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 11 1/4, 2 3/4, HF.