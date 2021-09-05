North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 5

|DEL MAR DEBUTANTE S. (G1), DMR, $301,500, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-5.
|7—
|GRACE ADLER, f, 2, Curlin–Our Khrysty, by Newfoundland. ($700,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Willow Grace Farm and Petersen, Michael Lund, B-Blue Heaven Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|4—
|Dance to the Music, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Beautified, by Congrats. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $575,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Kirkorian (KY), $60,000.
|8—
|Bicameral, f, 2, Constitution–Humble Song, by Songandaprayer. ($30,000 ’19 KEENOV; $100,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-Constitution Syndicate & Dr & Mrs Charles H Huber (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Myfavoritedaughter, Eda, Rock the Belles, Elm Drive, At the Spa.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11 1/4, 2 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 3.40, 28.30.
|SPINAWAY S. (G1), SAR, $300,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-5.
|3—
|ECHO ZULU, f, 2, Gun Runner–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHK,Magers, CoCo Equine & Ramsby (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $165,000.
|1—
|Tarabi, f, 2, First Samurai–Indian Bay, by Indian Charlie. ($240,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-LBD Stable LLC, Manganaro Bloodstock and Ingordo, David, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $60,000.
|6—
|Saucy Lady T, f, 2, Tonalist–Fila Primera, by War Front. ($5,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-R S Evans (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Sequist, Dream Lith, Benbang, Sue Ellen Mishkin, Girl With a Dream, Pretty Birdie.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4, 3 3/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 0.65, 19.00, 28.75.
Leave a Reply