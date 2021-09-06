North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 6

BERNARD BARUCH H. (G2), SAR, $186,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-6.

1—

TELL YOUR DADDY, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($250,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Flying P Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-John R. Velazquez, $110,000.

4—

No Word, c, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $40,000.

3—

L’Imperator (FR), g, 4, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–La Joie (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Jean-Pierre Dubois (FR), $24,000.

Also Ran: Dreams of Tomorrow.

Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (yl)

Margins: HF, 1, 2 1/4.