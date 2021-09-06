North American Graded Stakes Results Sept. 6

|WINSTAR MINT MILLION (G3), KD, $845,875, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-6.
|6—
|PIXELATE, c, 4, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Joel Rosario, $589,000.
|9—
|Somelikeithotbrown, h, 5, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), $104,500.
|5—
|Monarchs Glen (GB), g, 7, Frankel (GB)–Mirabilis, by Lear Fan. ($95,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hui, Michael M and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $52,250.
|Also Ran: Argentello (IRE), Flavius, Renaisance Frolic, Vintage Print, Bizzee Channel, Betwithbothhands, Mutakatif (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.60, 2.70, 11.00.
|DEL MAR FUTURITY (G1), DMR, $300,500, 2YO, 7F, 9-6.
|4—
|PINEHURST, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Giant Win, by Giant’s Causeway. ($180,000 ’19 KEENOV; $385,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable and Siena Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $180,000.
|3—
|Finneus, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. ($200,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed, Lovingier, Terry C, and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $60,000.
|6—
|American Xperiment, c, 2, Nyquist–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Downstream Racing, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Pappacap, Murray, Olympic Legend.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.00, 38.40, 5.10.
|HOPEFUL S. (G1), SAR, $300,000, 2YO, 7F, 9-6.
|3—
|GUNITE, c, 2, Gun Runner–Simple Surprise, by Cowboy Cal. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $165,000.
|6—
|Wit, c, 2, Practical Joke–Numero d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($575,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $60,000.
|9—
|Kevin’s Folly, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Santa Vindi, by Vindication. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Michael McLoughlin, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: High Oak, Power Agenda, Big Scully, Volcanic, Headline Report, Kitodan, Defend, Street Fight.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (gd)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 3, HF.
|Odds: 11.60, 0.65, 28.75.
|BERNARD BARUCH H. (G2), SAR, $186,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-6.
|1—
|TELL YOUR DADDY, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($250,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Flying P Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-John R. Velazquez, $110,000.
|4—
|No Word, c, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|L’Imperator (FR), g, 4, Holy Roman Emperor (IRE)–La Joie (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Jean-Pierre Dubois (FR), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Dreams of Tomorrow.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (yl)
|Margins: HF, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.95, 4.20, 0.75.
Leave a Reply