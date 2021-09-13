North American Maiden Winners Sept. 13

Carpe Diem–Waltzing Matilda (IRE) (G2), by Danehill Dancer (IRE); EMMA’S WALTZ, c, 2, DEL, Msw, 9-13, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY.). $3,500 ’20 KEESEP.

Union Rags–Miss Drake by Afleet Alex; STYLE, f, 2, DEL, Msw, 9-13, a1m 70yT, 1:43 4/5. B-Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Wildcat Red–Polite Company by Quiet American; WILDCAT BILL, g, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Maccabee Farm (OH.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Conquest Curlinate–Wouldthisbemagic by Clever Trick; MAGIC CONQUEST, g, 3, FE, Mcl 4500, 9-13, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON.). C$4,000 ’19 ONTAUG. *1/2 to I’m Stoked(MSW$261,035).

Flat Out–Take Me Home Too by Came Home; FASTELLE, f, 3, FL, Mcl 11000, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY.). $6,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $4,200 ’19 FTKOCT; $42,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Out of Trouble ($333,572).

Outwork–All On the Table by Holy Bull; WORKING THE TABLE, g, 3, FE, Mcl 4500, 9-13, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Burleson Farm & McKenzie Bloodstock (KY.). $11,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Texas Red–True Blonde Slew by Leestown; TRUE RED SLEW, f, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 9-13, a7 1/2fT, 1:34 3/5. B-Bryant H. Prentice III & Steve Ingram (LA.).

Uptowncharlybrown–Empire’s Gold by Empire Maker; SHETALKSTOMUCH, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 9-13, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Robert Burroughs (PA.).

Daredevil–A Cut Ahead by Tiz Wonderful; MONIQUES DAREDEVIL, f, 4, DEL, Mcl 15000, 9-13, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Pioneer Ventures (NY.). $45,000 ’17 FTNOCT.

Milwaukee Brew–San Nicola Dancer by Silent Name (JPN); SAN NICOLA PRANCER, f, 4, FE, Mcl 6250, 9-13, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Joseph Pirone (ON.).

Paynter–Honky Tonk Rose by Forest Wildcat; LIVING LEGEND, f, 4, EMD, Mcl 5000, 9-12, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Lee McMillin, Randy Faulkner & Joe Travelsted (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.