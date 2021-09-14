North American Maiden Winners Sept. 14

Cross Traffic–Fly to Me (MSW$339,061), by Belong to Me; FLYTHROUGHTRAFFIC, f, 2, ASD, Msw, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:09 1/5. B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON.). $2,500 ’20 FTKOCT.

Exaggerator–Inveniam Viam (MSW$360,339), by Half Ours; ERUDITE, c, 2, MNR, Msw, 9-13, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY.). $12,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Into Mischief–Oatsee by Unbridled; KING OF TRUTH, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-14, 1m, 1:43 1/5. B-My Meadowview LLC (KY.). $175,000 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Baghdaria (MG3$725,433) *1/2 to Lady Joanne (G1$987,094) *1/2 to Afleeting Lady (G2$473,526) *1/2 to Shackleford (MG1$3,090,101) *1/2 to Stephanoatsee (G1P$357,173).

Nyquist–Falconess by Forest Wildcat; CURLY GIRL, f, 2, FL, Msw, 9-14, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Denlea Park, LTD. (NY.). $90,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Palace–Just Jill by Semoran; JUST JOHNNY, g, 2, PRM, Mcl 40000, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Iowa State University (IA.). $42,000 ’20 IOWOCT.

Prayer for Relief–Hersilia by Tropical Storm; LEXI SUN, f, 2, IND, Msw, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Marvin A Johnson (IN.).

Takeover Target–Swanky Princess by Three Hour Nap; MY HEAVY SON, g, 2, LAD, Msw, 9-14, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Joan J. Adcock (LA.).

Uncle Mo–Starless Night by Grand Slam; TUANIS, c, 2, IND, Msw, 9-14, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 2/5. B-ERJ Racing, LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $160,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Bodemeister–Avyanna (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); ALTMEISTER, g, 3, IND, Mcl 30000, 9-14, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Andres Bezzola (KY.).

Exaggerator–Giant Win by Giant’s Causeway; CLEARLY SMASHING, f, 3, PID, Msw, 9-14, 1m 70y, 1:42 4/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (ON.). $90,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Pinehurst (G1).

Flintshire (GB)–Whim by More Than Ready; CHIPSHIRE, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 9-14, 1mT, 1:38 2/5. B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY.). $33,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Frosted–Wicked Ride by Candy Ride (ARG); LOFTHOUSE, f, 3, IND, Msw, 9-14, 6f, 1:12 . B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY.).

Goldencents–Brittany’s Tuition by Osidy; BRITHASGOLDENCENTS, g, 3, LAD, Mcl 12500, 9-14, a7 1/2fT, 1:33 2/5. B-Thomas L. Holyfield (LA.).

Hampton Court (AUS)–Edolie by Eddington; HAMPTON DANCER, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 9-14, 1mT, 1:40 . B-Douglas L. Jacobson (OH.).

Lookin At Lucky–Nearshore by Lemon Drop Kid; LUCKY SHORE, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 9-14, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Robert Clay Sturgeon (KY.).

More Than Ready–La Vita Bella by Giant’s Causeway; PRINCESS VITA, f, 3, PRM, Mcl 5000, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (KY.). $50,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Mshawish–Spent Gold by Unaccounted For; GOLDEN SPOKE, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 9-14, 6f, 1:13 . B-Mshawish Syndicate & Renee & Terry Clark (KY.). $30,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Big Blue Kitten (champion, $2,983,350).

Social Inclusion–Perfect Maria by Maria’s Mon; SOCIETY BOY, g, 3, PID, Msw, 9-14, 5f, :57 1/5. B-Stanley Moles & Starr Stables LLC (FL.).

Tamarkuz–Gold Love by Medaglia d’Oro; NEVER EVOLVED, g, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 9-14, 1m 70y, 1:47 1/5. B-Stonegate Stables LLC (NY.). $45,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Telling–Platinum Flipflops by Aristocrat; SEMI AUTOMATIC, g, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-14, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Gary L. Lowell (FL.).

Going Commando–Chasing Victoria by Northern Afleet; NO MORE SECRETS, f, 4, ASD, Mcl 6250, 9-13, 6f, 1:15 . B-Cam Ziprick (MB.). C$7,500 ’18 MANAUG.

Justin Phillip–Aldorable Debbie by Aldebaran; JUSTA DOLL, f, 4, IND, Mcl 15000, 9-14, 5 1/2f, 1:08 4/5. B-Reese Ranch (IN.).

Temple City–Circular Rhythm by Flatter; NEON CITY, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 25000, 9-14, 1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA.).

Speightstown–Ostourah by Teuflesberg; TROMPO, g, 5, PRM, Mcl 7500, 9-13, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $100,000 ’16 KEENOV.