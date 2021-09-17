North American Maiden Winners Sept. 17

Bradester–Gulch’s Way by Thunder Gulch; GEORGIE’S WOOLF, f, 2, ARP, Msw, 9-17, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Kevin Neff & Heidi Neff (CO.).

Cairo Prince–Sadie Be Good by Big Drama; CAIRAMA, c, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-17, 6 1/2f, 1:17 3/5. B-Namcook Stables (KY.). $70,000 ’19 KEENOV; $525,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Cinco Charlie–Smarty Prance by Added Edge; SAINT CHARLES, g, 2, CBY, Msw, 9-16, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN.).

Conveyance–Kitty’s Pearl by Bellamy Road; EMPEROROFTHEDARK, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-17, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. & Rob Auerbach (KY.).

Fed Biz–Elementsofharmony by Exchange Rate; FEDERAL EXCHANGE, c, 2, GP, Mcl 16000, 9-17, 6 1/2f, 1:18 1/5. B-River Oaks Farm (KY.). $11,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Get Stormy–Good and Groovy by Good and Tough; GET GROOVY, f, 2, MTH, Msw, 9-17, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Hope Jones (NJ.). *1/2 to Mello Groove (SP$253,442).

Ghostzapper–Hudson River Gal by Dynaformer; GAL IN A RUSH, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-17, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Tom & Mary Lou Teal & Adena Springs (KY.). $130,000 ’19 KEENOV; $375,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Jimmy Creed–Agressive Elegance by Macho Uno; QUEEN CREED, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-17, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Peter J. Sheppell (OH.).

Kantharos–Royal Taat (NZ) by Faltaat; KANT BELIEVE IT, f, 2, CD, Msw, 9-17, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Doubledown Stables Inc (KY.). *1/2 to Game Time Decision (MSP$261,623).

Keen Ice–Gold Strike (champion in Canada, $564,500), by Smart Strike; RICH STRIKE, c, 2, CD, Mcl 30000, 9-17, 1m, 1:36 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Llanarmon (G2$378,954).

Malibu Moon–Choragus (G1P$304,888), by Harlan’s Holiday; COUSVINNYSACANUCK, c, 2, CBY, Msw, 9-16, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Lothenbach Stables Inc. (MN.).

Mastery–Dowry by Belong to Me; SHES BOUT A MOVER, f, 2, LRC, Msw, 9-17, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-The Neuman Group LLC (KY.). $365,000 ’20 KEEJAN. *1/2 to Nereid (G1$303,800) *1/2 to Sea Queen (G2P$474,495).

Mshawish–Qualkris by Malibu Moon; LAURA’S CHARM, f, 2, CD, Mcl 30000, 9-17, 1m, 1:38 . B-Denise M. Dillon (KY.). $20,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Munnings–Zuzu’s Petals ($257,746), by Bedford Falls; FAST DRAW MUNNINGS, c, 2, LRC, Msw, 9-17, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Glenn Porter (CA.).

Optimizer–Go Kitten Go by Kitten’s Joy; OPALINA, f, 2, GP, Msw, 9-17, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Teneri Farms Inc. & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (FL.).

Shackleford–Yuzuru by Medaglia d’Oro; YUUGIRI, f, 2, CD, Msw, 9-17, 6f, 1:09 2/5. B-Sekie Yoshihara & Tsunebumi Yoshihara (KY.).

Tiznow–Surprises Welcomed by Storm Cat; WAITA MINUTE HAYES, c, 2, EVD, Msw, 9-16, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.).

Violence–Gorgeous in Gold by Malibu Moon; DOTADA, f, 2, LRL, Msw, 9-17, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY.). $40,000 ’20 KEESEP; $160,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Will Take Charge–She’s Cheeky (MG1P$431,633), by Black Minnaloushe; SNEAKY CHEEKY, f, 2, GP, Mcl 35000, 9-17, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing LLC (KY.). $20,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Young Brian–Richiesdreamgirl by Munnings; RENEESDREAMGIRL, f, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 9-17, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-John Liviakis (FL.).

Anchor Down–Grecian Star by Greek Sun; SALAMINA, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 16000, 9-17, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 1/5. B-John Gardiner & Frank McEntee (MD.). $65,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Apriority–Klepto Cat by Cat Thief; STEALING APRIORITY, g, 3, EVD, Mcl 10000, 9-16, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Paul J. Sita (LA.).

Blame–Meghan’s Joy by A.P. Indy; PROVEN INNOCENT, g, 3, BEL, Msw, 9-17, 1 1/4mT, 2:02 1/5. B-Stuart S. Janney, III LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Minister’s Joy (MG1P$327,247) *1/2 to Hunting (G3$286,395) *1/2 to Quiet Harbor (G3$274,670) *1/2 to Seal Cove (MSW$261,700) *1/2 to Norumbega (G2$521,645) *1/2 to Ironicus (MG2$1,148,790) *1/2 to On Leave (G2$1,073,470).

Den’s Legacy–Tensas Woodlady by Woodman; COYOTE DEN, g, 3, RP, Msw, 9-16, 7 1/2fT, 1:32 . B-Steve Martin & Brooke Martin (OK.).

Flatter–Chantilly Lady by Shore Breeze; MIDNIGHT DRAGON, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 9-16, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Pollock Farms & Taylor Brothers Properties LLC (KY.). $26,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Clairvoyant Lady (SW$341,210).

Forest Command–Battling Betty by Smokester; LADY DOC, f, 3, GG, Mcl 5000, 9-17, 1m, 1:41 . B-Oak Hill Farm (CA.).

Jack Milton–Purely Promising by Pure Prize; GABBY SQUARED, f, 3, MTH, Mcl 40000, 9-17, 1mT, 1:40 . B-Phoenix Farm and Racing LLC (KY.). $45,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Malibu Moon–Doinghardtimeagain (MG2$734,304), by Ministers Wild Cat; BACK ON THE STREET, f, 3, GG, Msw, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Orb–Perfectly Candid by Pleasantly Perfect; MIDDLE EARTH, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Arrowwood Farm (PA.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Back Flip by Super Saver; FLIPPING FAST, f, 3, LRC, Msw, 9-17, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC &Pioneerof the Nile Syndicate (KY.). $370,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Songandaprayer–Fickle Vow by Private Vow; PRAYERS SAVED, f, 3, EVD, Mcl 12500, 9-17, 5f, 1:00 . B-Donald Umphries (LA.).

Tale of the Cat–Storied Lady (MSW$363,192), by Read the Footnotes; STORMI CAT LADY, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 25000, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Tri County Stables (NY.). $40,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $80,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Attila’s Storm–Jengoneby by Desert God; DIXIE JEN, f, 4, ALB, Mcl 6500, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Rodney Brooks (NM.).

Attila’s Storm–Yankee Tori by Yankee Gentleman; STORMIN L D, g, 4, ALB, Mcl 6500, 9-17, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Gale Brown (NM.).

Euroears–Saturday Suprise by Any Given Saturday; EURO SUPRISE, g, 4, RP, Mcl 15000, 9-16, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Bryan Hawk (OK.).

Speed Ring–Impressive Instant by Broad Brush; IMPRESSIVE SPEED, g, 4, WO, Moc 25000, 9-17, 1mT, 1:39 2/5. B-Bruno Schickedanz (FL.).