North American Maiden Winners Sept. 22

Boys At Tosconova–Aspree by Freud; EROS’S GIRL, f, 2, FL, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-M. Anthony Ferraro (NY.).

California Chrome–Adeline Moon by Malibu Moon; MINING CHROME, f, 2, DEL, Msw, 9-22, 1m 70y, 1:44 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $7,000 ’20 KEESEP; $25,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Editorial–Be My Love by With Distinction; MY THOUGHTS, f, 2, DEL, Mcl 25000, 9-22, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Harry Kassap LLC (MD.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Not Bourbon–Steel Buns by A.P. Indy; BOURBON BUNS, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Charles Fipke (KY.). $2,500 ’20 KEESEP.

Tapiture–Built in a Day by Roman Ruler; KAIYAS SONG, f, 2, BTP, Mcl 15000, 9-22, 5f, 1:01 . B-Machmer Hall (KY.). $1,200 ’20 KEESEP.

Bullsbay–Mystic Island by Indygo Shiner; TUCKERTON BAY, g, 3, PEN, Msw, 9-21, 1m 70y, 1:45 . B-IBB Thoroughbred (PA.).

Da Stoops–Natalie E by E Dubai; E’S BIRTHDAY BOY, c, 3, ARP, Msw, 9-22, 1m 70y, 1:47 2/5. B-Earl Neugebauer (CO.).

First Samurai–Lemon Drop Dolly by Lemon Drop Kid; ZERO POINT ZERO, f, 3, FL, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:12 . B-Mark W Connolly & Jean Connolly (NY.). $65,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Forest Command–Victory Moment by Victory Speech; FOREST VICTORY, c, 3, GRP, Moc 20000, 9-21, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Four Quarters Corp (CA.).

Gemologist–Brushed by Love by Not for Love; KING ALAN, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 15000, 9-22, 1 1/16m, 1:47 . B-R. Larry Johnson (MD.). $11,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Honorable Dillon–Freud Ian Girl by Freud; ISLE STORM, f, 3, FL, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Elizabeth Hendy & Morgan Kline (NY.).

Speightster–Minnie Apple Is by Harlan’s Holiday; UNPLUCKED GEM, f, 3, ARP, Msw, 9-22, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Frank Di Giulio Jr. (ON.). $3,500 2021 KEEJAN.

Tidal Volume–Circlingwend by Intermediary; VOLUME OF TRUST, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Powers’ Stables, LLC & Robin Murphy (OH.).

Constitution–Private Jet by Smart Strike; BREEZY MONEY, g, 4, TDN, Msw, 9-22, 1m 40y, 1:44 4/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $90,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Court Vision–Slipper Still Fits by Officer; MAKINDREAMSCOMETRU, g, 4, MNR, Msw, 9-21, 1m 70y, 1:48 4/5. B-Bruno Schickedanz (ON.).

Dialed In–Yesshewill by Giant’s Causeway; CALL ME LATER, g, 4, PID, Msw, 9-22, 6f, 1:09 1/5. B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY.). $70,000 ’18 KEESEP; $2,700 2020 FTMWIN.

Golden Ticket–Ella’s Gone West by Eltish; SHE’S SO GOLDEN, f, 4, FL, Mcl 5000, 9-22, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Debra A. Breed (NY.).