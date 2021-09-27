North American Maiden Winners Sept. 27

Cowtown Cat–Becker County Miss by Langfuhr; BOSSY LADY, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH.).

Fed Biz–Spottswoode by Master Command; THE PENINSULA, g, 2, PID, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:10 . B-JMJ Racing Stables, LLC (KY.). $2,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $2,200 ’20 KEEJAN.

Goldencents–Gathering Dreams by Mercer Mill; WORTHERWEIGHTNGOLD, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Fair Winds Farm (OH.).

Jimmy Creed–Tiz a Sweep by Tiznow; JUST JIMMY, g, 2, HST, Moc 25000, 9-27, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Cove Springs, LLC (KY.). $17,000 ’19 KEENOV.

Not This Time–Northern Netti by City Zip; NORTH COUNTY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 9-27, 7 1/2fT, 1:36 4/5. B-Shadow Pond Stable (KY.). $45,000 ’20 FTKOCT; 121,800EUR 2021 ARQTYO.

Treasure Beach (GB)–Thanks to Life by Tapit; PERGOLA, f, 2, DEL, Mcl 25000, 9-27, 1 1/16mT, 1:47 2/5. B-Gelfenstein Farm (FL.).

Ami’s Holiday–Sarahs Rahy Dancer by Rahy; LETTING LOOSE, g, 3, FE, Msw, 9-27, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).

Ami’s Holiday–Railtown Girl by Candy Ride (ARG); HIT THIS TOWN, g, 3, FE, Mcl 4500, 9-27, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Colebrook Farms (ON.).

Congrats–Victorious Won by More Than Ready; PATHWAY TO VICTORY, g, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-27, 1m 70y, 1:43 1/5. B-Live Oak Stud (FL.).

Encaustic–Noon Sermon by Noonmark; TUCKABUCKAWAY, g, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 9-27, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Karl Grusmark (NY.).

Flatter–Celebrategoodtimes by Harlan’s Holiday; LET’S CELEBRATE, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 9-27, 7 1/2fT, 1:34 3/5. B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY.).

Kitten’s Joy–Day Glow by Dehere; BOUJEE KITTEN, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $25,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $16,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Runhappy–Walking Path by Bernardini; GRAN RUNNER, c, 3, DEL, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-WDS Bloodstock (KY.). $160,000 ’18 KEENOV; $95,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Tapizar–Smittenwithkitten by Kitten’s Joy; MAGICAL CHARM, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 9-27, 1m 70yT, 1:42 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Pearl Turn by Bernardini; RIVER OF PEARLS, f, 4, FE, Msw, 9-27, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON.). *1/2 to Gretzky the Great (champion in Canada, $362,782).

Slew’s Pot of Gold–Latenite Special (MSW$464,709), by Super Special; LATENITE SLEWZY, f, 4, ZIA, Msw, 9-27, 6 1/2f, 1:17 1/5. B-Michael Weatherly (NM.).