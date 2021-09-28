North American Maiden Winners Sept. 28

Carpe Diem–Tizover by Tiznow; OVER IT, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-28, 6 1/2f, 1:19 3/5. B-Taylor Made Stallions, Inc. (KY.).

Empire Way–Victoria’s On Fire by Langfuhr; EMPIRE’S FIRE, c, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Loner Farms, LLC (OH.).

Kantharos–Bonnie Brette by Concerto; BONNIE BILL, g, 2, IND, Msw, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Richard Huddleston (IN.).

Keen Ice–Malibu Beach by Tapit; LUNI SIMA, c, 2, IND, Msw, 9-28, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Run Away and Hide–Yielding Gold by High Yield; ZIP IT SCOTTY, g, 2, BTP, Mcl 15000, 9-28, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-BHMFR, LLC (KY.). $1,000 ’20 FTKFEB.

Shaman Ghost–Electro Peg by Fusaichi Pegasus; LEWD, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Fountain of Youth Breeding LLC (CA.). $3,200 ’20 FTKOCT.

Algorithms–Emma Momenta by Rahy; SIDE ACTION, f, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-27, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Dr. Amy Thompson (KY.). $1,700 ’19 FTKOCT.

Elusive Bluff–Tigon by Tiger Ridge; LIGHTUPJUSTICE, f, 3, IND, Mcl 15000, 9-28, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN.). $4,100 ’19 INDOCT.

Fast Anna–Sauvignon Girl by Fusaichi Pegasus; VINO Y QUESO, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 9-28, 7f, 1:25 2/5. B-B.D. Gibbs Farm LLC & Robert Langley (KY.). $18,000 ’19 KEEJAN.

Indian Firewater–Dangerous Blessing by Devon Lane; POOF HE’S GONE, g, 3, ZIA, Mcl 5000, 9-28, 6f, 1:11 . B-Susie Prather (NM.).

Jump Start–Dinner to Boot by Storm Boot; IRISH JUMPER, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Irish Three Racing, LLC (PA.).

Lent–Harbor the Storm by Harbor the Gold; HARVEST DAY, g, 3, HST, Mcl 4000, 9-27, 6 1/2f, 1:19 1/5. B-George Gilbert (BC.).

Magician (IRE)–Ventania by Royal Academy; MAGICSTICK, g, 3, PID, Mcl 15000, 9-28, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Dale N. Krapf (PA.).

Numaany–Chilli Chines by Katowice; SONJA’S JOY, f, 3, FE, Mcl 4500, 9-28, 1m 70y, 1:47 2/5. B-White House Stables & George Robbins (BC.). C$14,000 ’19 BRCSEP. *1/2 to Herbie D (G3$377,214).

Tapiture–Splendid Honor by Double Honor; MS PENELOPEPITSTOP, f, 3, FL, Mcl 11000, 9-28, 6f, 1:14 . B-Jay Goodwin, Tommy Walters, Brad Auger & Chuck Wilkes (KY.). $35,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $12,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $23,000 2020 OBSSUM.

The Big Beast–Buff ‘n Tuff by Seacliff; ALLSYSTEMSAREAGO, f, 3, MNR, Mcl 4000, 9-27, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Ashlie Howell (FL.). $6,000 ’19 OBSJAN.

Tidal Volume–Looney Lynda by Trippi; OUT OF THE MIST, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 7500, 9-28, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-Jennifer M. Thorpe DVM (OH.).

Macho Uno–Discreet Rose by Discreet Cat; MACHO ALEGRE, g, 4, IND, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-St. Simon Place (IN.). $6,000 ’18 INDOCT.