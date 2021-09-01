North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 1

JAMESTOWN S., CNL, $100,000, 2YO, 5 1/2FT, 9-1.

6—

DETERMINED KINGDOM, g, 2, Animal Kingdom–Filia, by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($47,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-D Hatman Thoroughbreds and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Audley Farm Equine LLC (VA), T-Phil Schoenthal, J-Victor Rosales, $60,000.

3—

Continentalcongres, f, 2, Constitution–Past as Prelude, by Bernardini. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (VA), $20,000.

2—

C J ‘s Cat Five, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Art Affair, by Mineshaft. ($3,700 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Twin Hurricane Racing, LLC, B-Knockgriffin Farm (VA), $11,000.

Also Ran: Strands of Pearls, Sweet Street.

Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 3/4, 5 1/4, 11 3/4.