North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 1

|JAMESTOWN S., CNL, $100,000, 2YO, 5 1/2FT, 9-1.
|6—
|DETERMINED KINGDOM, g, 2, Animal Kingdom–Filia, by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($47,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-D Hatman Thoroughbreds and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Audley Farm Equine LLC (VA), T-Phil Schoenthal, J-Victor Rosales, $60,000.
|3—
|Continentalcongres, f, 2, Constitution–Past as Prelude, by Bernardini. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (VA), $20,000.
|2—
|C J ‘s Cat Five, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Art Affair, by Mineshaft. ($3,700 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Twin Hurricane Racing, LLC, B-Knockgriffin Farm (VA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Strands of Pearls, Sweet Street.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 5 1/4, 11 3/4.
|Odds: 4.10, 0.40, 23.50.
|BROOKMEADE S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-1.
|7—
|URBAN FAIRYTALE, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Fairytale Ending (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Audley Farm Equine (VA), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Chris Landeros, $60,000.
|3—
|Tasting the Stars, m, 5, Bodemeister–Pink Champagne, by Awesome Again. ($140,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Audley Farm Equine LLC (VA), $20,000.
|6—
|Fionnbharr, m, 5, Exchange Rate–Embarr, by Royal Academy. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (VA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Sweet Sandy, Secret Or Not, Blaze Finery.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 6 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.10, 6.50.
|CAMPTOWN S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 9-1.
|8—
|VIRGINIA BEACH, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Enterprise Beach, by El Prado (IRE). ($8,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Country Life Farm, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|7—
|Tea in China, m, 5, Bandbox–Cobbley’s Breeze, by Tom Cobbley. O-Eagle Point Farm, B-Eagle Point Farm & Michael Overfelt (VA), $20,000.
|5—
|Not My Money, m, 6, City Zip–Hawaiian Love, by Not for Love. ($20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-James F Appell, B-Mr & Mrs Oliver Iselin III (VA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Assume, Kelly Green, Golden Glow, Rshepherdsgait.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 10.40, 5.10.
