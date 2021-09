North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 11

VICE REGENT S., WO, $118,170, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-11.

6—

NOT SO QUIET, g, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Mona Moon, by Perigee Moon. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $70,902.

4—

Rockcrest, g, 4, Old Forester–Saint Judy, by Mineshaft. (C$17,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Mouttet, Paul and Burke, Nigel R, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), $23,634.

7—

City Boy, g, 7, City Zip–Princess Ruckus, by Bold Ruckus. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz and Howard, Donald, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $11,817.

Also Ran: Souper Hot, Celebratory, Forester’s Fortune, Circle of Friends, Alacritous.

Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 3/4.