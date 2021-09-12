North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 12

|KENTUCKY DOWNS LADIES MARATHON S., KD, $501,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 5/16MT, 9-12.
|7—
|FAMILY WAY, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Susie’s Baby, by Giant’s Causeway. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; 150,000EUR 2020 ARQDEC). O-Hunter Valley Farm, O’Connor, Debra L and Detampel, Marc, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $317,130.
|5—
|La Lune (GB), m, 5, Champs Elysees (GB)–Moonlight Mystery (GB), by Pivotal (GB). O-Alex Frost; B-Haddenham Stud Farm Ltd (GB), $55,800.
|11—
|Go Big Blue Nation, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Chelsea Road, by Speightstown. ($45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY), $51,150.
|Also Ran: Luck Money, Stand Tall, Micheline, Three Flamingos, Eesha My Flower, Blame Debbie, Naomi Broadway (BRZ), Joy of Treasure, Pallas Athene.
|Winning Time: 2:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NO, 1.
|Odds: 5.60, 6.90, 6.60.
|MUSIC CITY S., KD, $487,950, 3YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 9-12.
|6—
|TOBYS HEART, f, 3, Jack Milton–Pick of the Pack, by Lil’s Lad. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $45,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Hamilton, Terry, Lynch, Brian A and Barber, Gary, B-Trackside Farms, Inc (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Joel Rosario, $291,400.
|9—
|Alwayz Late, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–The Sense Angel, by Mineshaft. O-Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable, LLC and TOLO Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds & Michael A Spirito (KY), $94,000.
|12—
|Risky Reward, f, 3, Mshawish–Rahaf, by Street Cry (IRE). ($32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-RTA Family Trust, B-Haras Bouquetot Sas (KY), $47,000.
|Also Ran: Saranya, Illegal Smile (IRE), Navratilova, New Boss, Joy’s Rocket, Pathetique, Running Memories, Farsighted.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.30, 9.40, 30.80.
|AINSWORTH S., KD, $436,250, 2YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 9-12.
|2—
|KOALA PRINCESS, f, 2, More Than Ready–Koala Queen, by Lonhro (AUS). O-Runnymede Farm, Callahan, Peter J and Zinkhan, Chris, B-Runnymede Farm Inc, Peter J Callahan &Frederick C Zinkhan (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Joel Rosario, $291,400.
|9—
|Mystic Eyes, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Cloudburst, by Storm Cat. ($40,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-MeB Racing Stables LLC and Esopi, Vincent D, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $47,000.
|8—
|Poppy Flower, f, 2, Lea–Nisharora (IRE), by Excellent Art (GB). O-Arnmore Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Brenda Harding & Megan Jones (KY), $47,000.
|Also Ran: Cavalier Cupid, Lady Danae, Mollie Kate, Flip My Id, Offaly Fast, J L’s Rockette, Townplace, Cheerupsleepyjean (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 5.00, 4.80, 7.90.
|TORONTO CUP S., WO, $106,253, 3YO, 1MT, 9-12.
|3—
|WAR BOMBER (IRE), g, 3, War Front–Sun Shower (IRE), by Indian Ridge (IRE). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Coolmore (IRE), T-Norman McKnight, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $59,117.
|2—
|Artie’s Storm, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), $23,647.
|1—
|Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $11,823.
|Also Ran: Gretzky the Great, My Sea Cottage (IRE), Derzkii, Barnegat Light, Azzurro, Lenny K.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 19.65, 2.85, 2.60.
|O.D. MCDONALD S., ALB, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-12.
|11—
|SHINING SOURCE, g, 10, Source–Shine Miss Comet, by Comet Shine. O-Rust, Terri and Barton Ranch Stables, LLC, B-Susan Vescovo (NM), T-Terri Rust, J-Aldo Arboleda, $58,000.
|2—
|Jet N G, g, 6, Mr. Trieste–Book the Cat, by Tabasco Cat. O-Maurcenia Cross, B-Maurcenia Cross & Gary Cross (NM), $20,000.
|7—
|Evacuee, g, 4, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. ($30,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Fred Alexander, Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Thunder Dome, Ancient Land, Tucum, Pulpits Fox, Sunscreen, Storm Bayou, Golden Band, Lil Latigo, Wheredoesthecashgo.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 17.20, 16.10, 21.80.
|BELLE MAHONE S., WO, $78,820, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-12.
|4—
|SKYGAZE, f, 4, American Pharoah–Skyscape, by Marquetry. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $47,293.
|1—
|Crystal Glacier, f, 4, Curlin–Crystal Current, by A.P. Indy. ($500,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $15,764.
|2—
|No Mo Lady, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $8,670.
|Also Ran: Art of Almost, Saratoga Vision, Fate Factor.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.75, 2.35, 6.15.
|E.B. JOHNSTON S., LRC, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-12.
|*4—
|LOUD MOUTH, h, 5, Boisterous–Drama Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Thomsen Racing, LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Steve Knapp, J-Abel Cedillo, $42,000.
|2—
|Peaceful Transfer, g, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Royal Woodman, by Woodman. O-Hess, Jr, Robert B and McCanne, Steve, B-Mr & Mrs Larry Williams (CA), $14,250.
|6—
|Desmond Doss, h, 5, Grazen–Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $9,750.
|Also Ran: Galilean, Tom’s Surprise, Big Fish.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 10.30, 7.70, 1.80.
|***Peaceful Transfer finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|CENTURY CASINO OAKS, CTM, $59,971, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 9-11.
|1—
|HEIDI, f, 3, Bayern–Thetaloveandmine, by Master Command. (C$26,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Swift Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Theta Holding 1, Inc (KY), T-Dino K. Condilenios, J-Silvino Morales, $35,451.
|5—
|Plum Blue, f, 3, Imperialism–Political Affair, by Political Force. (C$4,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Sheldon Walker, B-Winfield Stock Farm Inc (AB), $11,817.
|10—
|Run Lola Run, f, 3, Tapizar–Chainsmoknsuprmodl, by Super Saver. ($14,000 ’18 KEENOV; C$10,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Gilbert, George, Gilbert, Donna, Potozny, Larry and Godart, Maria, B-Charles P Merrick III (KY), $5,908.
|Also Ran: Sheltered Bay, Dance Shoes, Broad Approval, Xtrema, Mi Reyna, Tabernacle, Pretty Aria, Definite Pleasure.
|Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 8HF, HF.
|Odds: 11.75, 5.30, 15.90.
|CENTURY MILE H., CTM, $59,971, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-11.
|5—
|GREEK GEEK, g, 4, Misremembered–A E Phi Sensation, by Johannesburg. (C$10,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (AB), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $35,451.
|1—
|Sir Bregovic, g, 5, Sir Gallovic–Trippi Bree, by Trippi. O-James Strachan, B-Shawn Strachan & Karen Strachan (BC), $11,817.
|9—
|Go Away, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Elbow, by Woodman. ($305,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-Lynch Bages Ltd (KY), $5,908.
|Also Ran: Stone Carver, Five Star General, Pioneer Spirit, Regal Max, Sharp Dressed Beau, Zicatela, Explode, Set to Shine.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 4.40, 15.25, 48.55.
|NORTHLANDS DISTAFF H., CTM, $59,183, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-11.
|6—
|INFINITE PATIENCE, f, 4, Sungold–Montero, by Louis Quatorze. O-Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan and Decoursey, William, B-William DeCoursey (BC), T-Barbara Heads, J-Antonio Ambrosio Reyes, $35,451.
|4—
|Princess of Cairo, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Lovely Cool, by Indian Charlie. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Mark DeDomenico LLC and North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-Bret Jones (KY), $11,817.
|5—
|Here’s Hannah, m, 6, Numaany–Dreams Start Here, by A Fleets Dancer. O-B C Stables, B-B C Stables (BC), $5,908.
|Also Ran: Sarahs Elegance, Raider, Hidden Grace, Solarity, She’s Divine, Babs Delight.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 4HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.05, 4.05, 8.70.
