North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 12

TORONTO CUP S., WO, $106,253, 3YO, 1MT, 9-12.

3—

WAR BOMBER (IRE), g, 3, War Front–Sun Shower (IRE), by Indian Ridge (IRE). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Coolmore (IRE), T-Norman McKnight, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $59,117.

2—

Artie’s Storm, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), $23,647.

1—

Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $11,823.

Also Ran: Gretzky the Great, My Sea Cottage (IRE), Derzkii, Barnegat Light, Azzurro, Lenny K.

Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)

Margins: 2, 3/4, HD.