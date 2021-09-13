North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 13

|WA CUP JUVENILE COLTS AND GELDINGS S., EMD, $50,000, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 9-12.
|6—
|COBRA JET, g, 2, Curlin to Mischief–Atta Gal Val, by Atta Boy Roy. ($5,500 ’20 WASAUG). O-REV Racing, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Lucarelli Racing Corp, B-Mr & Mrs William T Griffin (WA), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $27,500.
|1—
|Diamond Willow, g, 2, Coast Guard–Zenovit, by Private Gold. ($9,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Remmah Racing, Inc, B-Nina M Hagen & Ronald A Hagen (WA), $10,000.
|3—
|A View From Above, g, 2, Abraaj–Deja Views, by Forest Camp. ($15,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Grasshopper Stable and Stenberg, William Douglas, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Big Paper Daddy, Hickory Wind, Neumeister.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 3, 2.
|Odds: 1.40, 18.80, 0.50.
|
Leave a Reply