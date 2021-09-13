North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 13

WA CUP JUVENILE FILLY S., EMD, $48,500, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-12.

4—

KORON, f, 2, Nationhood–Muchas Coronas, by Macho Uno. O-Blue Ribbon Racing Ladies, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Kevin E. Orozco, $27,500.

5—

Let It Reign, f, 2, Run Away and Hide–Crowning Camilla, by Formal Dinner. ($15,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Brett Brophy, B-Ron McCormack, Ron Hagen & Nina Hagen (WA), $10,000.

1—

Gold N Glitter, f, 2, Harbor the Gold–Minimums Minimums, by Storm Boot. ($11,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Chad and Josh, B-Duane Hopp & Susan Hopp (WA), $6,000.

Also Ran: Cadillac Margarita, Pontiffany.

Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 4 1/4.