September 13, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 13

WA CUP JUVENILE COLTS AND GELDINGS S., EMD, $50,000, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 9-12.
6—COBRA JET, g, 2, Curlin to Mischief–Atta Gal Val, by Atta Boy Roy. ($5,500 ’20 WASAUG). O-REV Racing, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Lucarelli Racing Corp, B-Mr & Mrs William T Griffin (WA), T-Frank Lucarelli, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $27,500.
1—Diamond Willow, g, 2, Coast Guard–Zenovit, by Private Gold. ($9,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Remmah Racing, Inc, B-Nina M Hagen & Ronald A Hagen (WA), $10,000.
3—A View From Above, g, 2, Abraaj–Deja Views, by Forest Camp. ($15,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Grasshopper Stable and Stenberg, William Douglas, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), $6,000.
Also Ran: Big Paper Daddy, Hickory Wind, Neumeister.
Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 5 1/4, 3, 2.
Odds: 1.40, 18.80, 0.50.
 
WA CUP JUVENILE FILLY S., EMD, $48,500, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-12.
4—KORON, f, 2, Nationhood–Muchas Coronas, by Macho Uno. O-Blue Ribbon Racing Ladies, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Kevin E. Orozco, $27,500.
5—Let It Reign, f, 2, Run Away and Hide–Crowning Camilla, by Formal Dinner. ($15,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Brett Brophy, B-Ron McCormack, Ron Hagen & Nina Hagen (WA), $10,000.
1—Gold N Glitter, f, 2, Harbor the Gold–Minimums Minimums, by Storm Boot. ($11,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Chad and Josh, B-Duane Hopp & Susan Hopp (WA), $6,000.
Also Ran: Cadillac Margarita, Pontiffany.
Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 4 1/4.
Odds: 0.70, 15.30, 1.40.

