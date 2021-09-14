North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 14

PRINCE OF WALES S., FE, $316,394, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 9-14.

4—

HADDASSAH, g, 3, Air Force Blue–Lady Haddassah, by Whywhywhy. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Gary Boulanger, $189,836.

7—

Harlan Estate, c, 3, Kantharos–Archerette, by Arch. ($90,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Scherer, Clay, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $63,279.

8—

Keep Grinding, c, 3, Tizway–Samsal, by Consolidator. (C$13,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Joshua J Attard, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $31,639.

Also Ran: H C Holiday, Curlin’s Catch, Tidal Forces, Avoman, Ready At Dawn.

Winning Time: 1:56 (ft)

Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 4.