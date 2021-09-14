North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 14

|PRINCE OF WALES S., FE, $316,394, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 9-14.
|4—
|HADDASSAH, g, 3, Air Force Blue–Lady Haddassah, by Whywhywhy. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Gary Boulanger, $189,836.
|7—
|Harlan Estate, c, 3, Kantharos–Archerette, by Arch. ($90,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Scherer, Clay, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $63,279.
|8—
|Keep Grinding, c, 3, Tizway–Samsal, by Consolidator. (C$13,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Joshua J Attard, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $31,639.
|Also Ran: H C Holiday, Curlin’s Catch, Tidal Forces, Avoman, Ready At Dawn.
|Winning Time: 1:56 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 4.
|Odds: 6.75, 3.45, 4.70.
|MARK MCDERMOTT S., PID, $121,840, 2YO, 6F, 9-13.
|2—
|CHAMPION BY DESIGN, g, 2, Jump Start–More Than This, by Ghostzapper. O-Jennifer R Hayes, B-Stephen Mark Hayes (PA), T-Katy Cheeks, J-Scott Spieth, $72,000.
|6—
|Dr. Steve, c, 2, Jump Start–Moonstone Beach, by Disco Rico. O-Morrone, Stephen E, Kimball, Dan and Spendolini, John, B-Dr Stephen Morrone, Dan Kimball & John Spendolini (PA), $24,000.
|3—
|Center Mid Maddie, c, 2, Uncle Lino–Wickedly Clever, by Clever Trick. O-Jamen Davidovich, B-Nicholas Fazzolari (PA), $13,200.
|Also Ran: Youmustbea Weasley, Backdoorparty, Stormy Bonnie, Jo Jo Hans, Justicehasbeendone, Nice Weather.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 7.80, 1.00, 2.30.
|FINEST CITY S., PID, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-13.
|4—
|YOU LOOK COLD, f, 2, Frosted–Lucky Draw, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Kinsman Stable and F L I Racing, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Robert R. O’Connor, II, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $58,800.
|7—
|Morning Matcha, f, 2, Central Banker–Home Ice, by Iam the Iceman. ($18,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-LC Racing, Cash is King LLC and Barber, Gary, B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA), $19,600.
|2—
|Advocate Harbor, f, 2, Poseidon’s Warrior–Aunt Bobby, by Ecclesiastic. O-Swilcan Stable LLC, B-Swilcan Stables LLC (PA), $10,780.
|Also Ran: Isthatyourharley, Hidden Springs, Heavenly Praise, Slender Betsy.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 2, HF.
|Odds: 1.60, 1.50, 12.80.
|LAKE ERIE S., FE, $63,280, 3YO, C/G, 6F, 9-14.
|7—
|RED RIVER REBEL, g, 3, Reload–Spani Lou, by Spaniard. O-Andrews, Denny and Northern Dawn Stables Inc, B-Denny Andrews & Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $37,967.
|5—
|Blind Trust, g, 3, Frac Daddy–Me Love, by Giant’s Causeway. ($10,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Zig J Grinsteins, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), $12,656.
|6—
|Savvy Layla, g, 3, Big Screen–Lyndenshire, by Langfuhr. (C$18,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Spring Farm (ON), $6,328.
|Also Ran: All Canadian, Forest Survivor, Dragon’s Brew, Exceed, Glitter Mountain.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, NK, NO.
|Odds: 1.55, 28.00, 19.15.
|RONDEAU BAY S., FE, $63,279, 3YO, F, 6F, 9-14.
|1—
|RED EQUINOX, f, 3, Signature Red–Majestic Red, by Rahy. O-Norseman Racing Stable, B-Howard Walton (ON), T-Jamie Attard, J-Christopher Husbands, $37,967.
|2—
|Sunsprite, f, 3, Reload–Philzana, by Philanthropist. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Andrews, Denny and Brennan, Niall J, B-Denny Andrews (ON), $12,656.
|7—
|Benny’s Button, f, 3, Old Forester–Dream Baby, by Alphabet Soup. O-Shamrock Racing Stable, Ltd and Chubb, Beverley, B-Shamrock Racing Stable Ltd (ON), $6,328.
|Also Ran: Careful Java, Silent Guroo, Reine Secret, Ring Them Bells.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 0.95, 9.50.
