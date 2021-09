North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 16

EMPIRE S., IND, $103,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-15.

10—

CASH LOGISTICS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), T-Genevieve Londono, J-Alex Achard, $57,976.

11—

Starspangledxpress, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Starspangleddancer, by Flare Dancer. O-Andrew C Brown, B-Andy Brown (IN), $19,325.

6—

Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $10,629.

Also Ran: Stop Hammertime, Redskiesatnight, Uphold, Comfort Me Now, Forwhomthebelltoll, Barefootbootlegger, Rampage, Royal Icing, Vice Cop.

Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, HF, HF.