North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 17

|ALLIED FORCES S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, 6FT, 9-17.
|5—
|SMOKIN’ JAY, c, 3, Cairo Prince–How Nice, by Include. O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY), T-Kelsey Danner, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.
|2—
|Momos, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable, LLC and Bobo, Tami, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Arzak, Ranger Fox, Big Everest (GB), Swashbuckle, Three Two Zone.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 15.10, 9.60, 2.20.
|CHRISTIECAT S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6FT, 9-17.
|1—
|BAY STORM, f, 3, Kantharos–Stormy Regatta, by Midshipman. ($400,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-John R. Velazquez, $55,000.
|5—
|Caldee, f, 3, More Than Ready–Holiday’s Jewel, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Tuscan Queen, f, 3, Street Boss–Sassy Ali Joy, by Indian Charlie. ($35,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $180,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sleeping Giant Stables, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc & John D Fielding (ON), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Honey Pants, Can’t Buy Love, Bye Bye, Orbs Baby Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 3 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 3.25, 4.90, 5.00.
|BULL PAGE S., WO, $78,825, 2YO, C/G, 1MT, 9-17.
|1—
|WHERE’S NEAL, g, 2, Society’s Chairman–Miss Dorothy, by Stormin Fever. (C$35,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Sea Glass Stables, LLC, B-Linda Mason (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-Justin Stein, $47,295.
|3—
|Chairman Bob, c, 2, Society’s Chairman–Clare’s Bernardine, by Action This Day. (C$44,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Tim Meeuse & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON), $15,765.
|2—
|Spring Mountain, g, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Moonlit Beauty, by Perigee Moon. (C$36,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Shefsky, Stephan, Shefsky, Rita, Kruh, Willy, Kruh, Toby G, Pillersdorf, Solomon and Vella, Daniel J, B-Ron Gierkink (ON), $8,671.
|Also Ran: Bossy Holiday, Romantic Gamble.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.20, 3.70.
|SHAKOPEE JUVENILE S., CBY, $50,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-16.
|2—
|MISYNEEDSACOCKTAIL, f, 2, Bernardini–Superior Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jac Mac Stable LLC, B-Jack Dickerson & Godolphin (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Luis Negron, $30,000.
|1—
|Simply Wicked, c, 2, Wicked Strong–Simply Sensational, by Colonel John. ($8,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $15,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Richard L Davis, B-Connie Brown (KY), $8,700.
|8—
|Bit Coiner, c, 2, Upstart–Smitten by Gold, by Medallist. ($19,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Michele W Peters (NY), $4,350.
|Also Ran: Summer Lightning, Runnin Happy, Citrus Bay, Will the Thrill, Cause I’m Leavin, Sing N Spurs.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3 1/4, 2.
|Odds: 6.70, 11.90, 6.90.
