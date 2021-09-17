North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 17

ALLIED FORCES S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, 6FT, 9-17.

5—

SMOKIN’ JAY, c, 3, Cairo Prince–How Nice, by Include. O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY), T-Kelsey Danner, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.

2—

Momos, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable, LLC and Bobo, Tami, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $20,000.

7—

Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $12,000.

Also Ran: Arzak, Ranger Fox, Big Everest (GB), Swashbuckle, Three Two Zone.

Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)

Margins: HD, 3/4, 2HF.