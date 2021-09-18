North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 18

VICTORIAN QUEEN S., WO, $78,824, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-17.

5—

SWINGING MANDY, f, 2, Giant Gizmo–More Than Bandeau, by More Than Ready. O-Desruisseaux, Dale, Rustywood Stable and Solo Racing Ltd, B-Brett Anderson (ON), T-Dale A. Desruisseaux, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,295.

4—

Thatsitthatsall, f, 2, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $15,765.

3—

Lois Len, f, 2, Hunters Bay–Pink Trillium, by Unbridled’s Song. ($7,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, Yagoda, Aron S and D J Stable LLC, B-Adena Springs (ON), $8,671.

Also Ran: Keep It Neat, Strega, Silent Resent.

Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, HD, 1 1/4.