North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 18

|JOCKEY CLUB DERBY INVITATIONAL S., BEL, $980,000, 3YO, 1 1/2MT, 9-18.
|2—
|YIBIR (GB), g, 3, Dubawi (IRE)–Rumh (GER), by Monsun (GER). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (GB), T-Charles Appleby, J-Jamie P. Spencer, $535,000.
|4—
|Soldier Rising (GB), g, 3, Frankel (GB)–Sahrawi (GER), by Pivotal (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Bailey, Morris, Wonder Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), $185,000.
|7—
|Slicked Back, g, 3, Quality Road–Exuberante (GB), by Galileo (IRE). ($275,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jerry Marks Stables, LLC, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Bolshoi Ballet (IRE), Tokyo Gold (FR), Step Dancer, Tango Tango Tango.
|Winning Time: 2:26 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.65, 2.35, 19.50.
|JOCKEY CLUB OAKS INVITATIONAL S., BEL, $671,000, 3YO, F, 1 3/8MT, 9-18.
|6—
|SHANTISARA (IRE), f, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $375,000.
|2—
|Higher Truth (IRE), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Wannabe Better (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $130,000.
|7—
|Harajuku (IRE), f, 3, Deep Impact (JPN)–Phaenomena (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Flaxman Holdings, Ltd, B-Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd (IRE), $70,000.
|Also Ran: Creative Flair (IRE), Madone, Baby Blythe.
|Winning Time: 2:16 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.70, 2.20, 2.75.
|OPEN MIND S., CD, $296,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-18.
|2—
|SCONSIN, f, 4, Include–Sconnie, by Tiznow. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison Farms LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $185,000.
|5—
|Bell’s the One, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-BRET JONES (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Mundaye Call, f, 4, Into Mischief–Reve d’Amour, by Warrior’s Reward. ($950,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Jungle Juice (IRE), Ain’t No Elmers.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 4, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 0.80, 5.60.
|GRAND PRIX AMERICAN JOCKEY CLUB INVITATIONAL S., BEL, $291,000, 3YO/UP, 1 5/8M, 9-18.
|6—
|LOCALLY OWNED, g, 5, Distorted Humor–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Flying P Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-Dylan Davis, $165,000.
|4—
|Lone Rock, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($55,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Flying P Stable and R A Hill Stable, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Mo Gotcha, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Tie Dye, by Hard Spun. O-Knight RB Stables LLC, B-Kendel Standlee (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Chris and Dave, Empty Tomb.
|Winning Time: 2:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2 3/4, 14 1/4.
|Odds: 18.50, 0.10, 18.60.
|LOUISVILLE THOROUGHBRED SOCIETY S., CD, $275,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-18.
|3—
|JUST MIGHT, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Rafael Bejarano, $168,105.
|2—
|Endorsed, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Mark D Breen, B-Godolphin (KY), $54,550.
|5—
|Bango, c, 4, Congrats–Josaka, by Smart Strike. O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Tamaroak Stable (KY), $27,275.
|Also Ran: Mighty Mischief, Dennis’ Moment, Derby Date.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 6.
|Odds: 3.00, 8.30, 1.00.
|DOWNS AT ALBUQUERQUE H., ALB, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-18.
|9—
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Val Brinkerhoff, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $111,000.
|8—
|Tenfold, h, 6, Curlin–Temptress, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Sheriff Brown, g, 5, Curlin–Rose’s Desert, by Desert God. O-Joe R Peacock, Jr, B-Joe Peacock (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: House Limit, Zestful, Stackin Silver, Magic Mosco, Pirate Junction, Trooper.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 8 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 7.40, 2.40.
|TWIXT S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-18.
|7—
|DREAMALILDREAMOFU, f, 4, Commissioner–Dreamed to Dream, by Deputy Wild Cat. ($15,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Full of Run Racing, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Tom Cross (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|5—
|Artful Splatter, m, 5, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $20,000.
|2—
|Josie, f, 4, Race Day–Spirited Away, by Awesome Again. ($80,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $170,000 2019 OBSMAR; $300,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-KatieRich Farms, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Leslie, So Darn Hot, Lookin Dynamic, Off Topic, Villanelle.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 9.20, 3.60.
|POLYNESIAN S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-18.
|3—
|CAPTAIN BOMBASTIC, c, 4, Forty Tales–Stolen Star, by Cat Thief. ($80,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Feargal Lynch, $60,000.
|*5—
|Phat Man, g, 7, Munnings–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($57,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $20,000 2016 FTMMAY; $65,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Stribling, Marianne, Force Five Racing, LLC and Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Roadster, h, 5, Quality Road–Ghost Dancing, by Silver Ghost. ($525,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Speedway Stables LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: McElmore Avenue, Alwaysmining, Cordmaker.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 10.30, 1.80, 2.40.
|***Cordmaker finished second but was disqualified and placed sixth.
|WEATHERVANE S., LRL, $99,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-18.
|2—
|HELLO BEAUTIFUL, f, 4, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|5—
|Coconut Cake, f, 4, Bandbox–English Muffin, by English Channel. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-N R S Stable, Chambers, James and Keefe, Timothy L, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Never Enough Time, m, 5, Munnings–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Praise and Honor, Fifteen Royals.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 10 1/4, 2, HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 17.80, 2.70.
|PINOT GRIGIO H., MTH, $86,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-18.
|6—
|ROSELBA, m, 5, Private Interview–Elba, by Mo Mon. O-Colonial Farms, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), T-Rory K. Huston, J-Ferrin Peterson, $51,000.
|3—
|Bramble Bay, m, 5, Bullet Train (GB)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (NJ), $17,000.
|5—
|Ask Around, f, 3, War Dancer–Act of Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-Bright View Farm, B-Bright View Farm (NJ), $8,500.
|Also Ran: Twisted Deeds, I’m Listening, Jersey Jewel, Achieving Glory.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 8HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.60, 1.30, 12.00.
|BULL PAGE S., WO, $78,825, 2YO, C/G, 1MT, 9-17.
|1—
|WHERE’S NEAL, g, 2, Society’s Chairman–Miss Dorothy, by Stormin Fever. (C$35,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Sea Glass Stables, LLC, B-Linda Mason (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-Justin Stein, $47,295.
|3—
|Chairman Bob, c, 2, Society’s Chairman–Clare’s Bernardine, by Action This Day. (C$44,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Tim Meeuse & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON), $15,765.
|2—
|Spring Mountain, g, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Moonlit Beauty, by Perigee Moon. (C$36,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Shefsky, Stephan, Shefsky, Rita, Kruh, Willy, Kruh, Toby G, Pillersdorf, Solomon and Vella, Daniel J, B-Ron Gierkink (ON), $8,671.
|Also Ran: Bossy Holiday, Romantic Gamble.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.20, 3.70.
|VICTORIAN QUEEN S., WO, $78,824, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-17.
|5—
|SWINGING MANDY, f, 2, Giant Gizmo–More Than Bandeau, by More Than Ready. O-Desruisseaux, Dale, Rustywood Stable and Solo Racing Ltd, B-Brett Anderson (ON), T-Dale A. Desruisseaux, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,295.
|4—
|Thatsitthatsall, f, 2, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $15,765.
|3—
|Lois Len, f, 2, Hunters Bay–Pink Trillium, by Unbridled’s Song. ($7,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, Yagoda, Aron S and D J Stable LLC, B-Adena Springs (ON), $8,671.
|Also Ran: Keep It Neat, Strega, Silent Resent.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 19.95, 4.95, 1.05.
|HENRY MERCER MEMORIAL S., CT, $75,850, 2YO, 4 1/2F, 9-18.
|7—
|RUN TO DAYLIGHT, g, 2, Runhappy–Daylight’s Coming, by Stormy Atlantic. ($115,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-David M Raim, B-James Franklin Miller (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $45,510.
|6—
|Roll Dem Bones, g, 2, Freedom Child–Jumelle Springs, by More Than Ready. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $15,170.
|4—
|Strong Fiber, g, 2, Fiber Sonde–My Curlie Q, by Curlin. O-John D McKee, B-John McKee (WV), $8,344.
|Also Ran: My Phoenix, Talking Teddy.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 2, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 2.00, 11.40.
|RACHEL’S TURN S., CT, $75,850, 2YO, F, 4 1/2F, 9-18.
|5—
|FANCY HER UP, f, 2, Juba–Fancy Up, by Smoke Glacken. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Gerald Almodovar, $45,510.
|4—
|O K Smarty Pants, f, 2, Smarty Jones–Over You, by Overanalyze. O-Michael E Sterling, B-Michael Eugene Sterling (WV), $15,170.
|6—
|Cousin Winnie, f, 2, Firing Line–Aunt Winnie (IRE), by Deputy Minister. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $8,344.
|Also Ran: Ghostly Squall, The Sky Is Falling, Aim’s Jubilee, La Cubana.
|Winning Time: :51 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 2.80, 10.30.
|ARMED FORCES S., GP, $75,000, 2YO, 7F, 9-18.
|4—
|ELDON’S PRINCE, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Cat’s Garden, by Tale of the Cat. ($85,000 ’19 KEENOV; $280,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Gentry Farms (AP Gentry), B-William D Graham (ON), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $45,105.
|3—
|No Nay Franklin (IRE), c, 2, No Nay Never–Eleanor Roosevelt (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (75,000GBP ’20 GUKPRE; 100,000GBP 2021 GORTYO). O-Shanahan, Linda, Bacon, Sanford, Dunne, Amy E, Andrew Farm, SGV Thoroughbreds, DP Racing and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Edgeridge Ltd (IRE), $14,550.
|2—
|Golden Juan, c, 2, Fed Biz–Penumbra Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($1,500 ’20 FTKOCT). O-RT Racing Stable, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Credibility, Gilligan, Night Jumper, T Ville, Eternal Rest.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 6, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.20, 4.50.
|OUR DEAR PEGGY S., GP, $75,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-18.
|4—
|DIAMOND WOW, f, 2, Lookin at Lucky–Patriotic Diamond, by Hat Trick (JPN). O-Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC, Dunne, Amy E., and Patrick L. Biancone Racing LLC, B-Patrick Biacone Diamond 100 Racing C, T-Patrick Biancone, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $46,500.
|2—
|Harper Be Good, f, 2, Social Inclusion–Harper’s Halo, by Afleet Alex. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (FL), $15,000.
|8—
|Queen Camilla, f, 2, Connect–And Away We Go, by Awesome Again. ($10,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Cammarota Racing LLC, B-Sally J Andersen (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: David’s Rose, Challenge Princess.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 12, 5.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.50, 6.80.
|CAPOTE S., LRC, $75,000, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 9-18.
|4—
|ENBARR, c, 2, Brody’s Cause–Star of Gallantry, by Warrior’s Reward. ($40,000 ’19 KEENOV; $200,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Baoma Corporation, B-H Allen Poindexter, Mark Toothaker, Denny Minnehan & Wynnstay LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $43,500.
|3—
|Montebello, c, 2, Curlin–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable and Siena Farm LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $15,000.
|6—
|Olympic Legend, c, 2, Street Boss–Brilliant Future, by Mingun. O-Opas, Lawrence and Sinatra, Frank R, B-Lawrence Marshall Opas MD,Frank Sinatra MD & John Jain MD (KY), $10,500.
|Also Ran: Richards the Dream.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 8, 17.
|Odds: 0.40, 1.50, 12.30.
|D. S. SHINE YOUNG FUTURITY, EVD, $60,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 9-17.
|9—
|FREE LIKE A GIRL, f, 2, El Deal–Flashy Prize, by Flashy Bull. ($5,500 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Gerald Bruno, Jr, B-Kim Renee Stover & Lisa Osborne (LA), T-Chasey Deville Pomier, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $36,000.
|1—
|Buckley Bunny, f, 2, Iron Fist–Slamming, by Grand Slam. ($3,200 ’19 ESLOCT). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille & Steve Asmussen (LA), $11,400.
|8—
|Serape, f, 2, Cinco Charlie–Panna Maria, by Flatter. O-Harry L Benoit, B-Spanish Cross Stables, LLC (LA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Madame Jane, Morewickedthanless, Iron Banner, Drop Dead Sexy, Order Up Another, Mylies Star.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 1.
|Odds: 1.00, 9.10, 19.50.
|D. S. SHINE YOUNG FUTURITY, EVD, $60,000, 2YO, C/G, 5 1/2F, 9-18.
|10—
|FIESTY FIST, g, 2, Iron Fist–Sheza Roman Ruler, by Roman Ruler. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), T-Steven B. Flint, J-Kevin J. Smith, $36,000.
|3—
|True Deal, c, 2, El Deal–Hilarious Brown, by Big Brown. ($23,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Robert A Norman, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $10,800.
|2—
|Tambourine Star, c, 2, Star Guitar–Tambourine Queen, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Stables, Inc (LA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Family Creed, Home Visit, Vodka Gimlet, Duke of Blue Ridge, Janet’s Devil, Starship Festival, Boston Benbow.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (my)
|Margins: HF, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 24.50, 3.10, 2.50.
|MANZANO S., ALB, $55,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-18.
|9—
|YUKIO, c, 2, Frosted–Precious Princess, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($8,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Joy I Marlin, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & Sally S Humphrey (KY), T-Joy I. Marlin, J-Tracy J. Hebert, $31,900.
|1—
|Groovy Huey, g, 2, Dads Caps–Floatthrutheair, by Orientate. ($9,500 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Alvarez Racing Stables, LLC, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $11,000.
|8—
|Creative Bid, c, 2, Creative Cause–Pelt, by Canadian Frontier. ($50,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Mr & Mrs Theodore Kuster, Brereton CJones, Heinz Steinmann & Mike Harrington (KY), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Rocks a Black Suit, Briar, The Met, It’s a Girl, Jokerin, Laughing Storm.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, 2.
|Odds: 5.40, 13.40, 5.90.
