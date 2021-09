North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 19

ONTARIO RACING S., WO, $102,368, 2YO, 5FT, 9-19.

4—

DIAMOND CITY, c, 2, Shackleford–Callista, by Tapit. ($290,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Canvasback Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $58,720.

3—

Silent Runner, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Flashy Consort, by Bold N’ Flashy. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), $23,488.

2—

San Costantino, c, 2, Violence–Sardinia, by Tapit. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Farmer, Tracy, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $10,765.

Also Ran: Feelthebeat, This Way Out.

Winning Time: :57 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 1 3/4, 2 3/4, 1 3/4.