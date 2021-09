North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 2

MICHAEL G. MACKEY MEMORIAL ANGENORA S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-2.

3—

AMADEVIL, f, 3, Dominus–Preachette, by Pulpit. O-Blue Snow Racing Stables and Wolochuk, David, B-Imagine (OH), T-David Wolochuk, J-Chelsey Keiser, $45,000.

5—

Circus Rings, m, 6, Wilburn–Ring Ring Ring, by Petionville. O-Knights A to Z Racing LLC, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (OH), $15,000.

6—

Esplanande, f, 3, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Here Comes Jigs, Star Mabee, Adventure Land.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 6 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.