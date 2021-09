North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 23

CATLAUNCH S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-23.

11—

DIRECT DECEIT, g, 6, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-El Du-ra-ko Racing, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), T-Edwin Vizcarrondo, J-Angel I. Diaz, $45,000.

4—

Mobil Solution, g, 6, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.

5—

Firsthand Justice, g, 5, Tidal Volume–Fly Gold Air, by Tactical Advantage. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Pat’s Karma, Manga Man, Garrett, Speedy Mobile, Blanda, Sammy Da Bull, Funnel Cake, Danefield.

Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (gd)

Margins: 2, HF, 2 1/4.