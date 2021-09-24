North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 24

LOYALTY S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-24.

5—

THEDAYOFTHEGREY, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $45,000.

4—

Our Last Song, f, 2, Itsthesameoldsong–Oh So Easy, by Take That Step. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), $15,000.

1—

Relish the Ride, g, 2, Mobil–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Nebulosa, Chocolate Rabbit, Venture On.

Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 2HF, 10 3/4.