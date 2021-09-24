North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 24

|JOSEPH A. GIMMA S., BEL, $150,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-24.
|4—
|CLASSY EDITION, f, 2, Classic Empire–Newbie, by Bernardini. ($550,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|2—
|Velvet Sister, f, 2, Bernardini–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. ($165,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $500,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Michelle Nevin & Godolphin (NY), $30,000.
|5—
|Shesawildjoker, f, 2, Practical Joke–Tarquinia, by Speightstown. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Three Diamonds Farm (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Adversity, November Rein, Our Tiny Dancer.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (my)
|Margins: 8, 6, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.35, 4.00, 6.20.
|ASHLEY T. COLE S., BEL, $111,750, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-24.
|6—
|TIERGAN, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Smileforamile, by Unbridled’s Song. ($170,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Imperio, Michael, Rodriguez, Rudy R and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Luis Saez, $68,750.
|5—
|Three Jokers, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $25,000.
|2—
|City Man, c, 4, Mucho Macho Man–City Scamper, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $185,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Searles, Peter and Searles, Patty, B-Moonstar Farm (NY), $18,000.
|Winning Time: 1:51 (my)
|Margins: HD, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.55, 0.95.
|LOYALTY S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-24.
|5—
|THEDAYOFTHEGREY, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $45,000.
|4—
|Our Last Song, f, 2, Itsthesameoldsong–Oh So Easy, by Take That Step. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), $15,000.
|1—
|Relish the Ride, g, 2, Mobil–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Nebulosa, Chocolate Rabbit, Venture On.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2HF, 10 3/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 5.80, 23.10.
|MISS SOUTHERN OHIO S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-24.
|4—
|MOBIL LADY, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Sonny Leon, $45,000.
|6—
|Star Rules, f, 4, Mobil–Star of Atticus, by Atticus. O-Doris Tummillo, B-Doris E Tummillo (OH), $15,000.
|8—
|Edge of Night, f, 4, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Grizabella, Just Zoey, Happy as You Go.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 8 3/4, 9.
|Odds: 3.40, 4.40, 1.70.
Leave a Reply