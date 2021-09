North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 25

BOB BARRY MEMORIAL S., RP, $70,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 9-24.

2—

RUN SLEWPY RUN, f, 3, Den’s Legacy–Imadancingslew, by Evansville Slew. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), T-Jesse Oberlander, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $42,000.

5—

Country Daisy, m, 5, Country Day–Holy Molly, by Holy Bull. O-Bay, David and Tammie, B-Bay Ranch (OK), $14,000.

3—

She’s All Wolfe, f, 4, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), $7,700.

Also Ran: Lady Orchid, Leather and Lace, Hawaiian Typhoon, Tiztheboss, Machos Vision.

Winning Time: 1:29 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 3, NK, 3/4.