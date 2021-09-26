North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 26

|NOWNOWNOW S., MTH, $500,000, 2YO, 1MT, 9-26.
|8—
|DAKOTA GOLD, c, 2, Freud–Dakota Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($83,000 ’19 FTNOCT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds & Ron Bowden (NY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Isaac Castillo, $300,000.
|2—
|Royal Spirit, c, 2, Into Mischief–Don’tforgetaboutme, by Malibu Moon. ($450,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $100,000.
|3—
|Coinage, c, 2, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Shimmering Leroid, There Are No Words, Grooms All Bizness, Midnight Chrome, Sweeping Giant, Pure Panic.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 6, 1.
|Odds: 5.00, 6.30, 0.80.
|DAVID M. VANCE S., RP, $150,450, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-26.
|8—
|GREELEY AND BEN, g, 7, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Joseph Talamo, $90,000.
|6—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $30,000.
|4—
|Long Range Toddy, h, 5, Take Charge Indy–Pleasant Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), $16,500.
|Also Ran: Empire of Gold, Welder, Bybee, Share the Upside, Nitrous, It Makes Sense.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 7.90, 10.30.
|BERTRAM F. BONGARD S., BEL, $139,500, 2YO, 7F, 9-26.
|1—
|SHIPSATIONAL, c, 2, Midshipman–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. ($27,000 ’19 KEENOV; $210,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Iris Smith Stable, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), T-Edward R. Barker, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.
|3—
|Senbei, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sweet Aloha, by Western Cat. ($280,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (NY), $30,000.
|2—
|Surprise Boss, c, 2, War Dancer–Chimichurri, by Elusive Quality. ($7,000 ’20 KEESEP; $37,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Blue Chip Bloodstock, Inc & War Dancer LLC (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Whittington Park, Happy Happy B.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 16HF, 32HF.
|Odds: 2.40, 0.85, 26.25.
|SMOKE GLACKEN S., MTH, $119,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-26.
|8—
|SPEAKING, g, 2, Mr Speaker–High Noon Nellie, by Silver Deputy. O-Holly Crest Farm, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), T-Eddie Owens, Jr, J-Gerardo Corrales, $75,000.
|5—
|Forty Stripes, c, 2, Munnings–Forty Winds, by Forty Tales. O-New Farm, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Practical Coach, c, 2, Practical Joke–Abundanceofcaution, by Kitten’s Joy. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP; $270,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Swift Tap, Local Motive, Sailor Speed, She’s Peachy Keen, Dadashev.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 2 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 0.80, 14.80, 2.90.
|IOWA BREEDERS’ OAKS, PRM, $102,250, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 9-25.
|2—
|BOSSY MOMENT, f, 3, Street Boss–Careless Moment, by Successful Appeal. ($77,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindeter (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $61,350.
|6—
|Kela’s Turn, f, 3, Kela–Lauren’s Turn, by Lion Heart. O-Loretta McClintock, B-Loretta McClintock (IA), $20,450.
|4—
|Sassy Ain’t I, f, 3, Jafmil–Jeffell, by Saarland. O-McShane, David D and McShane, Michelle, B-Dave McShane (IA), $10,225.
|Also Ran: Bayleywick, Athenas Song, Raisin Raisin, Shesabidformidable.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 5 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 6.70, 0.30, 38.50.
|IOWA BREEDERS’ DERBY, PRM, $102,250, 3YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 9-25.
|8—
|YOU TALKIN TO ME, g, 3, Tapiture–Cadillac Kelly, by El Prado (IRE). O-Maria Pauly, B-Maria Kathleen Pauly (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $61,350.
|3—
|Time Goes On, c, 3, Not This Time–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno. O-Albaugh Family Stables & Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, B-Albaugh Family Stables & Taylor Brothers Properties LLC (IA), $21,200.
|1—
|Jaysker, g, 3, Woke Up Dreamin–Danceinthestreets, by Citidancer. ($5,000 ’19 IOWSEP). O-Birzer, Bonnie and Moss, Drew, B-Madison County Thoroughbred (IA), $10,600.
|Also Ran: Too Many Bills, Sir Wally Wally, Greedy Creedy, Lucky Louie, Lord of the Palace, Apollo Bay.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 6.10, 2.10, 4.10.
|DONNA REED S., PRM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-25.
|2—
|TOPLESS, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Bid On a Dancer, by Anet. ($12,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Pam Davis (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $59,700.
|7—
|Olive Oyl, m, 5, Albertus Maximus–Sun Valley Wildcat, by Margie’s Wildcat. ($3,700 ’17 IOWOCT). O-Steven E Frum, B-Roger Pelster & Steve Frum (IA), $19,900.
|3—
|Stonecold Stunner, m, 5, Hold Me Back–Maiden Stone, by Grindstone. O-Frazier, Don and McShane, David D, B-Dave McShane & Don Frazier (IA), $9,950.
|Also Ran: Snapy Gal, Zofia, Dark Silence, Apple Dapple.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 10.30, 8.60, 8.30.
|GOVERNOR TERRY E. BRANSTAD S., PRM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, C/G, 1 1/16M, 9-25.
|2—
|MINECRAFT MANIAC, g, 6, Midshipman–Our Sweet Mary B, by Officer. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (IA), T-Doug L. Anderson, J-Ken S. Tohill, $58,800.
|10—
|Kauai, g, 5, Girolamo–Gizzy, by Malabar Gold. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $19,600.
|4—
|Whiskey Wednesday, g, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Amply Rewarded, by Grand Slam. ($50,000 ’18 IOWSEP). O-Can Do III, LLC, B-Big Pine LLC (IA), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Smart N Intuitive, Allen’s Rocket, Net Gain, Mahomes, Chacha Real Smooth, John R, Shweet Persuasion.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NK, HF.
|Odds: 3.60, 1.30, 34.20.
|REMINGTON GREEN S., RP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 9-26.
|3—
|SPOOKY CHANNEL, g, 6, English Channel–Spooky Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($10,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-NBS Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jason Barkley, J-James Graham, $60,000.
|1—
|Sunlit Song, g, 6, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), $20,000.
|5—
|Tut’s Revenge, g, 5, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Popular Kid, Spirit Animal, Don’task Don’ttell, Megacity, Guided Missile, Singapore Flash, Carlea’s Dream, Fred’stwirlincandy.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 4.40, 3.60.
|IOWA SORORITY S., PRM, $91,866, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-25.
|1—
|DEMIDANU, f, 2, Formidable–Soaring Goddess, by Desert God. ($4,500 ’20 IOWOCT). O-Dreifurst, Lynette, Hellbusch, Dana, Hellbusch, Warren and Schieffer, Jr, Anthony, B-Iowa State University (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Kevin Roman, $54,486.
|3—
|Ebony Pearl, f, 2, Brody’s Cause–Black Ocean, by Ocean Terrace. ($45,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC and River Ridge Ranch LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $18,340.
|10—
|Samira, f, 2, Liaison–Bombarda, by Vicar. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $8,853.
|Also Ran: Simmering, C L Legacy, Kasa, Let’s Go Lacey, American Sue, Blaze Away N Hide, Kaylor.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 7.20, 14.60.
|IOWA CRADLE S., PRM, $91,866, 2YO, C/G, 6F, 9-25.
|2—
|AIN’T LIFE GRAND, c, 2, Not This Time–Cat d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-RPM Thoroughbreds (Shattuck), B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $55,120.
|7—
|Finish Up, g, 2, Upstart–Golden Elite, by Elite Squadron. O-Mamas Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $18,073.
|5—
|Kwai Chang, g, 2, Grasshopper–Islet, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’20 IOWOCT). O-NBS Stable, B-William Hobbs (IA), $9,017.
|Also Ran: Rockymountain Brew, Late for Lunch, Tough Aint Enough, Shut Up Man.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 6.40, 23.40.
|DAN JOHNSON SPRINT S., PRM, $85,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-25.
|9—
|TOPPER T, g, 5, Bellamy Road–Des Moines, by Evansville Slew. O-Gene Burkholder, B-Black Oak Farm (IA), T-William N. Martin, J-Walter De La Cruz, $51,000.
|6—
|Basic Chance, g, 7, Yes It’s True–Swede, by Yankee Victor. O-Martin Brothers, Inc and Burkholder, Gene, B-William Hobbs (IA), $16,840.
|3—
|Scrutinizer, g, 8, Native Ruler–Sharlilly, by Sharkey. O-Martin Brothers, Inc, B-Dream Farm LLC (IA), $8,500.
|Also Ran: Discreet Invasion, About Our Time, Uncle Chad, King Deuce.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 4HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 5.00, 2.00.
|ROYAL OWL S., LRC, $75,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 9-26.
|2—
|THIRSTY ALWAYS, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Angela’s Love, by Not for Love. ($70,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Walther Solis, J-Abel Cedillo, $42,000.
|5—
|Rock N Rye, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. ($52,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Zondlo, Eugene, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $14,250.
|4—
|Drizella, f, 2, Stanford–Tinderella (GB), by Royal Applause (GB). ($85,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-William R Peeples, B-Magee-Wolfson LLC (CA), $9,750.
|Also Ran: Carmen Miranda, Mr. T’s Thirsty.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 4, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.50, 0.40, 18.60.
|KIP DEVILLE S., RP, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-26.
|5—
|CONCEPT, c, 2, Gun Runner–Majestic Jewel, by Cindago. O-Holmes, Tony and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $45,000.
|2—
|Tejano Twist, g, 2, Practical Joke–Haley’s Lolipop, by Cuvee. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), $15,000.
|1—
|Pinky Ring Bling, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Lone Star Racing Club, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (OK), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Lansdowne, Malibu Thunder.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 16, HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 1.00, 25.40.
|RICKS MEMORIAL S., RP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-26.
|4—
|GOLDEN CURL, m, 5, Curlin–Hailey d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-George A Sharp, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Shawn H. Davis, J-David Cabrera, $45,000.
|5—
|Valentines Day, f, 4, Summer Front–Castanea, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Love Partnership Interests LP, B-Indian Creek (KY), $15,000.
|6—
|Island Hideaway (GB), f, 4, Mukhadram (GB)–Interstella (GB), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (70,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 42,000gns 2020 TATFEB). O-Jerry Namy, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Klayton’s Kandy, Brandons Babe, Zamzam, Good Fight, Martz’s Mae.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 3.20, 3.90.
|E. L. GAYLORD MEMORIAL S., RP, $51,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-26.
|4—
|SEA LEVEL, f, 2, Exaggerator–Miss Kekoa, by Exchange Rate. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $30,000.
|7—
|Hits Pricey Legacy, f, 2, Den’s Legacy–High Price Hit, by Concord Point. O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), $11,000.
|1—
|Point Two, f, 2, Shanghai Bobby–Bobbin’ Robin, by Indian Charlie. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Soaring, Eagle Express, Summerjustbet Her, Texas Bluebonnet.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 1.70, 9.30.
|FLASHY LADY S., RP, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-26.
|4—
|CINNABUNNY, f, 4, Golden Lad–English Mum, by Congrats. O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Anspach, Michael R and Caruso, Michael J, B-Shooting Star Stable (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $30,000.
|2—
|Casual, f, 4, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc, Stretch Run Ventures, LLC and Windsor Boys Racing, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|3—
|Lastchanceforlove, f, 4, Violence–Awe Hush, by Awesome Again. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Canadian Ginger, Cherished, Sweet Mary M.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3 1/4, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 0.70, 19.30.
|MUCKLESHOOT TRIBAL CLASSIC S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|6—
|COASTAL KID, g, 3, Coast Guard–Creme (CHI), by Somersham. ($9,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Haahr, Letha and Haahr, Steve, B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA), T-Jeffrey Metz, J-Wayne A. Barnett, $27,500.
|5—
|Stay Fantastic, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Fantastic City, by Carson City. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), $10,000.
|1—
|Spittin Image, g, 4, Harbor the Gold–Flying Memo, by Memo (CHI). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Stenslie, Chris, B-Bret Christopherson (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Unmachable, Stand To, Sherm.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 5.20, 2.50.
|WA CUP FILLY AND MARE S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|2—
|BAYAKOAS IMAGE, f, 3, Lent–Tempered Steel, by Tempered Appeal. O-Nite and Day Stable and Todd, Joanne, B-Nite & Day Stable (BC), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Alexander Marti, $27,500.
|7—
|Brilliant Bird, m, 6, Einstein (BRZ)–Clever Bird, by Awesome Again. ($15,000 ’16 WASAUG). O-Bean Acres, LLC, B-Bret Christopherson (WA), $10,000.
|1—
|Ms Lynn, f, 3, Linchpin–Point Da Harbor, by Harbor the Gold. O-Ronald LeRoy Bohlman, B-Ron Bohlman (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Blazingbellablu, Dontkissntell, Rea Mea, Jacana.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3, NK.
|Odds: 0.40, 17.70, 11.60.
