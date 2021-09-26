North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 26

IOWA BREEDERS’ DERBY, PRM, $102,250, 3YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 9-25.

8—

YOU TALKIN TO ME, g, 3, Tapiture–Cadillac Kelly, by El Prado (IRE). O-Maria Pauly, B-Maria Kathleen Pauly (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $61,350.

3—

Time Goes On, c, 3, Not This Time–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno. O-Albaugh Family Stables & Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, B-Albaugh Family Stables & Taylor Brothers Properties LLC (IA), $21,200.

1—

Jaysker, g, 3, Woke Up Dreamin–Danceinthestreets, by Citidancer. ($5,000 ’19 IOWSEP). O-Birzer, Bonnie and Moss, Drew, B-Madison County Thoroughbred (IA), $10,600.

Also Ran: Too Many Bills, Sir Wally Wally, Greedy Creedy, Lucky Louie, Lord of the Palace, Apollo Bay.

Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)

Margins: 4 1/4, 3 1/4, NK.