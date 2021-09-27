North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 27

ASPIRANT S., FL, $116,242, 2YO, 6F, 9-27.

4—

ADIOS ASHER, c, 2, Adios Charlie–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Richard Ravin (NY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $69,745.

10—

Daufuskie Island, c, 2, Goldencents–Livermore Valley, by Mt. Livermore. O-Robert G Hahn, B-Robert Hahn (NY), $23,249.

8—

Gimmedamoney, c, 2, Central Banker–Sabael, by Hook and Ladder. ($30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $11,625.

Also Ran: Cozzy’s Attitude, Bourbon’s Hope, The Institute, Disengage, Courageoous Oh La, Don Bernardo.

Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)

Margins: NO, 9 3/4, 3 1/4.