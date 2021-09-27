North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 27

|LADY FINGER S., FL, $117,036, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-27.
|4—
|CURLY GIRL, f, 2, Nyquist–Falconess, by Forest Wildcat. ($90,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Henry Steadman, B-Denlea Park, LTD (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $70,222.
|3—
|Belarus, f, 2, Sky Mesa–Bridgehampton, by Bernardini. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $23,407.
|2—
|Queens Dancer, f, 2, War Dancer–Contender’s Queen, by Strong Contender. O-Dixon, Linda K and Alejandro, Hector M, B-Linda K Dixon & Hector M Alejandro (NY), $11,704.
|Also Ran: Raymond Road, Automated Teller, Midnight Vigilance, Amore Fire, Pookielicious, Nice Is Free.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 24.00, 4.20, 31.50.
|ASPIRANT S., FL, $116,242, 2YO, 6F, 9-27.
|4—
|ADIOS ASHER, c, 2, Adios Charlie–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Richard Ravin (NY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-E. T. Baird, $69,745.
|10—
|Daufuskie Island, c, 2, Goldencents–Livermore Valley, by Mt. Livermore. O-Robert G Hahn, B-Robert Hahn (NY), $23,249.
|8—
|Gimmedamoney, c, 2, Central Banker–Sabael, by Hook and Ladder. ($30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $11,625.
|Also Ran: Cozzy’s Attitude, Bourbon’s Hope, The Institute, Disengage, Courageoous Oh La, Don Bernardo.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 9 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 4.50, 0.65, 22.90.
|PEACH STREET S., PID, $74,625, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-27.
|5—
|TALK OR LISTEN (IRE), g, 5, Alhebayeb (IRE)–Sodashy (IRE), by Noverre. (32,000gns ’17 TATDEC). O-Lael Stables, B-Tom Darcy and Vincent McCarthy (IRE), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Pablo Morales, $45,000.
|7—
|Betwithbothhands, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Bet On Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Hernandez Racing Stable, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $15,000.
|12—
|Vanzzy, c, 4, Verrazano–Selva, by Forest Wildcat. ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Richiesgotgame, Fast Fire, Silver N Lai, Life Mission.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 6.80, 3.60.
Leave a Reply