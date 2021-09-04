North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 4

I’M SMOKIN S., DMR, $100,500, 2YO, 6F, 9-4.

3—

JOKER BOY, c, 2, Practical Joke–Bandora, by Dixieland Band. O-Brown, Rusty, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $57,000.

5—

Rock N Rye, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. ($52,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Zondlo, Eugene, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $19,000.

7—

Thirsty Always, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Angela’s Love, by Not for Love. ($70,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Moose Mitchell, Mr. T’s Thirsty, Eleuthera, Zuboshi.

Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3HF, 4 1/4, 1HF.