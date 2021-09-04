North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 4

|RED BANK S., MTH, $142,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-4.
|6—
|VALUE PROPOSITION (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Paco Lopez, $90,000.
|2—
|Proven Strategies, c, 4, Sky Mesa–Stormbeforethecalm, by Quiet American. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-D J Stable LLC and Empire Racing Club, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck, Barbara HVanlangendonck & Etarip Stables, Inc (FL), $30,000.
|3—
|Reconvene, g, 4, Summer Front–Lemon Crusta, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($22,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-New Farm, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Vanzzy.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (gd)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 3.20, 11.60.
|GENEROUS PORTION S., DMR, $102,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-3.
|12—
|CONNIE SWINGLE, f, 2, Grazen–Sky Marni, by Sky Mesa. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Geovanni Franco, $57,000.
|8—
|Carmen Miranda, f, 2, Stanford–Miranda Rose, by Tribal Rule. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $19,000.
|9—
|Big Novel, f, 2, Mr. Big–Steamy Novel, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Sally Stanford, Bold Choice, Madiha, Stopdropandroll, Cause She’s a Lady, Drizella, Irish Wahine.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 9.20, 4.60.
|I’M SMOKIN S., DMR, $100,500, 2YO, 6F, 9-4.
|3—
|JOKER BOY, c, 2, Practical Joke–Bandora, by Dixieland Band. O-Brown, Rusty, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $57,000.
|5—
|Rock N Rye, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. ($52,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Zondlo, Eugene, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $19,000.
|7—
|Thirsty Always, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Angela’s Love, by Not for Love. ($70,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Moose Mitchell, Mr. T’s Thirsty, Eleuthera, Zuboshi.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 4 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 8.90, 1.40, 2.40.
|CASINO AT THE DOWNS THOROUGHBRED DERBY, ALB, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 9-4.
|1—
|ONE MARK, g, 3, Marking–Cherry One, by Sir Cherokee. O-Fincher Racing LLC, B-Cleber J Massey (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Rodolfo Guerra, $60,000.
|2—
|Cheese Tray, c, 3, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $20,000.
|7—
|Dan Who, g, 3, Abstraction–Grand Lely Drive, by Grand Slam. O-Juan Carlos Gutierrez, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Izeright, Sarge, Delbert Too, Ilikerollin.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 6, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 6.60, 5.00, 22.70.
|MISS GRACIE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, A7 1/2FT, 9-4.
|1—
|SUNSHINE CITY, f, 3, Creative Cause–Object, by War Front. O-Philip DiCosmo, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Bobby S. Dibona, J-Leonel Reyes, $45,105.
|5—
|Tik Tok Famous (GB), f, 3, Belardo (IRE)–Gallice (IRE), by Fuisse (FR). O-E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Amelia Field (GB), $14,550.
|2—
|Champagne Ivy, f, 3, Shackleford–Wonder Upon a Star, by Street Cry (IRE). ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Starship Nterprise, Frankie’s Girl, Kate’s Kingdom, Cultured, Restofthestory.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (fm)
|Margins: 3 3/4, HD, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 5.90, 9.00.
|BUDWEISER SPECIAL S., ALB, $65,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-4.
|8—
|MAGIC MOSCO, g, 4, Musketier (GER)–Magic Forty Won, by Forty Won. O-Valdez-Cabral, Jr, Martin M and Rounseville, Frenda D, B-Andy Stronach (KY), T-Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr., J-Francisco Amparan, $38,350.
|2—
|Stackin Silver, g, 4, Union Rags–Silver Payday, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($75,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Tony P Carnes, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), $13,000.
|1—
|Raagheb, g, 9, Street Cry (IRE)–Mostaqeleh, by Rahy. O-Miller, Paul and Tomasic, Bill, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|Also Ran: Black Ops, Take Me for a Spin, Nifty, Cats Blame, Competitive Idea.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: HF, NK, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 20.70, 4.30.
|RICHARD RADKE MEMORIAL S., PRM, $63,320, 2YO, 1M, 9-4.
|7—
|AIN’T LIFE GRAND, c, 2, Not This Time–Cat d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-RPM Thoroughbreds (Shattuck), B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $41,100.
|5—
|Elusive Target, c, 2, Gun Runner–Ultimate Reward, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Besilu Stables, B-Besilu Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Warrior’s Run, g, 2, Warrior’s Reward–Run With the Band, by Gulch. O-River Ridge Ranch LLC, B-River Ridge Ranch (IA), $8,220.
|Also Ran: Escrow Style, Two Guns.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 10 3/4, 5, 5.
|Odds: 0.90, 1.20, 9.60.
Leave a Reply