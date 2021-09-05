North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 5

|DUELING GROUNDS DERBY, KD, $732,325, 3YO, 1 5/16MT, 9-5.
|1—
|ACCREDIT, c, 3, Flatter–Berncredit, by Bernstein. O-Grayson, Jr, Bob and Matejka, Pavel, B-E H Beau Lane III (KY), T-Pavel Matejka, J-Martin Garcia, $437,050.
|3—
|Yes This Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), $141,000.
|8—
|Cellist, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Cello, by English Channel. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $70,500.
|Also Ran: Modern Science (IRE), Red Hornet, Grey Streak, Hilliard, Du Jour, Last Samurai, In Effect, Palazzi.
|Winning Time: 2:10 2/5 (yl)
|Margins: 1, 2HF, NK.
|Odds: 36.50, 3.90, 2.80.
|DUELING GROUNDS OAKS, KD, $480,400, 3YO, F, 1 5/16MT, 9-5.
|6—
|ADVENTURING, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Questing (GB), by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $303,800.
|2—
|Viburnum, f, 3, Include–Quite a Rapper, by Dixieland Band. O-Dede McGehee, B-Dede Mcgehee (KY), $98,000.
|7—
|Oliviaofthedesert, f, 3, Bernardini–Queenie’s Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($320,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Timber Town Stable, LLC & Jane Winegardner (KY), $49,000.
|Also Ran: Inthewinnerscircle, Earth Strike (IRE), Serene, Core Values.
|Winning Time: 2:12 1/5 (yl)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 22.00, 16.10.
|SAPLING S., MTH, $201,000, 2YO, 1M, 9-5.
|1—
|DOUBLE THUNDER, c, 2, Super Saver–Rattataptap, by Tapit. ($60,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $120,000.
|7—
|American Sanctuary, c, 2, American Freedom–Haven’s Honey, by E Dubai. ($10,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $47,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Ben Henley, Beck Henley & Sebastien Murat (KY), $40,000.
|6—
|Midnight Worker, c, 2, Outwork–Spice Lady, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Repole Stable, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Chancellor Bay, Swift Tap, Buff Hello, Under the Gun.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 1.10, 6.80, 6.90.
|DEL MAR JUVENILE FILLIES TURF S., DMR, $103,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-5.
|10—
|LIAM’S DOVE, f, 2, Liam’s Map–The Dove, by Hawk Wing. ($75,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $120,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Marablue Farm, LLC (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Kyle Frey, $60,000.
|11—
|Helens Well (IRE), f, 2, Kodi Bear (IRE)–Ever Evolving (FR), by Elusive Quality. O-Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Madaket Stables LLC, Nentwig, Michael, and Pagano, Ray, B-Mr Patrick Toes (IRE), $20,000.
|2—
|Dolly May (IRE), f, 2, Outstrip (GB)–Pediment (GB), by Desert Prince (IRE). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pediment Syndicate (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Urban, Dendera, Into Touring, Sax, La Deuxieme Etoile, Miss Bellatrix, Sea Breezing (IRE), Distorted Diva.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 34.90, 3.00, 7.60.
|BEAR’S DEN S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 7F, 9-5.
|3—
|OFFICIATING, c, 3, Blame–Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. O-Vegso Racing Stable, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Emisael Jaramillo, $45,105.
|6—
|Papetu, c, 3, Dialed In–Lady Malkin, by Sharp Humor. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Magic Stables LLC, B-Almar Farm LLC (KY), $14,550.
|9—
|Dark Timber, c, 3, Mineshaft–Winning Image, by Southern Image. O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Exchange Day, Go Mike, Alabama Slammer, El Socio, Fulmini.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (sy)
|Margins: 3HF, 4, NK.
|Odds: 7.80, 1.20, 29.70.
