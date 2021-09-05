North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 5

DUELING GROUNDS DERBY, KD, $732,325, 3YO, 1 5/16MT, 9-5.

1—

ACCREDIT, c, 3, Flatter–Berncredit, by Bernstein. O-Grayson, Jr, Bob and Matejka, Pavel, B-E H Beau Lane III (KY), T-Pavel Matejka, J-Martin Garcia, $437,050.

3—

Yes This Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), $141,000.

8—

Cellist, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Cello, by English Channel. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $70,500.

Also Ran: Modern Science (IRE), Red Hornet, Grey Streak, Hilliard, Du Jour, Last Samurai, In Effect, Palazzi.

Winning Time: 2:10 2/5 (yl)

Margins: 1, 2HF, NK.