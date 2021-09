North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 6

KENTUCKY DOWNS JUVENILE MILE, KD, $497,500, 2YO, 1MT, 9-6.

9—

TIZ THE BOMB, c, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $294,500.

3—

Kiss the Sky, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Kiss Is a Kiss, by Broken Vow. ($290,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David and Skychai Racing LLC, B-Sierra Nevada Racing, LLC (KY), $95,000.

4—

Play Action Pass, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-August Dawn Farm, B-Newtown Anner Stud Farm (KY), $47,500.

Also Ran: Red Run, Nobals, On Thin Ice, Longshadow, Fan the Fire, Rumble Strip Ron, Call Me Gusto.

Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, HF, 3 1/4.