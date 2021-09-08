North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 8

BACK HOME AGAIN S., IND, $102,650, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-8.

4—

HOLY JUSTICE, f, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Prairie Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jose Riquelme, $58,511.

2—

Louder Than Words, f, 2, Mr Speaker–Lionontheedge, by American Lion. O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Dhondt, Bob, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), $19,500.

9—

No More Fake News, f, 2, Notional–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $10,727.

Also Ran: Re Ante, Compressed Energy, Kisses So Sweet, Everything’s Rosy, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Mi Estrella.

Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 1HF, HF.