North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 8

|TVG S., KD, $400,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70YT, 9-8.
|8—
|SNAPPER SINCLAIR, h, 6, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $239,320.
|9—
|Bob and Jackie, h, 5, Twirling Candy–Fateer, by Eskendereya. ($190,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $77,200.
|11—
|Midnight Tea Time, g, 6, Midnight Lute–It’s Tea Time, by Dynaformer. O-Bella Cavello Stables, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $38,600.
|Also Ran: Majestic Eagle, Penalty, Strong Tide, Split the Wickets, Necker Island, Eron Do Jaguarete (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 3.80, 3.10.
|INDIANA GRAND S., IND, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 9-8.
|8—
|BURNING AMBITION, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Do You Remember (SAF), by Silvano (GER). O-Michael De Broglio, B-Michael De Broglio (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $89,100.
|4—
|Princess Theorem, f, 3, Nyquist–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($10,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Dewberry Thoroughbred LLC, B-Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY), $29,700.
|11—
|Mrs Claus, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Season’s Greetings (IRE), by Ezzoud (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $16,335.
|Also Ran: Covenant Lady, Big Band Luzziann, Celestial Spin.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 7, 2 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.00, 2.90.
|BACK HOME AGAIN S., IND, $102,650, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-8.
|4—
|HOLY JUSTICE, f, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Prairie Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jose Riquelme, $58,511.
|2—
|Louder Than Words, f, 2, Mr Speaker–Lionontheedge, by American Lion. O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Dhondt, Bob, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), $19,500.
|9—
|No More Fake News, f, 2, Notional–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $10,727.
|Also Ran: Re Ante, Compressed Energy, Kisses So Sweet, Everything’s Rosy, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Mi Estrella.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 12.50, 2.40, 15.70.
