North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 9

CAESARS S., IND, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 9-8.

*7—

ROYAL PRINCE, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $90,000.

6—

Dyn O Mite, c, 3, Goldencents–Boom Boom Dynamite, by Langfuhr. O-Brad Allshouse, B-Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY), $30,000.

2—

Perfect Silent Cat, c, 3, Tale of the Cat–Silent Perfection, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($6,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Shamrock Highlands Thoroughbreds, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $16,500.

Also Ran: Shofar, Oh Say (IRE).

Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 2HF, HF, 2 1/4.

Odds: 0.80, 2.30, 3.90.