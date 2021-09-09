North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Sept. 9

|JUVENILE SPRINT S., KD, $492,725, 2YO, 6 1/2FT, 9-9.
|5—
|RED DANGER, c, 2, Orb–Forget It, by Distorted Humor. ($17,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-DATTT Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Luis Saez, $300,700.
|9—
|Romancer, c, 2, Carpe Diem–Romance Is Roman, by In Excess (IRE). ($46,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Concord Racing, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $97,000.
|10—
|Kaufymaker, f, 2, Jimmy Creed–Heaven’s Touch, by Montbrook. O-Gregory Kaufman, B-Greg Kaufman (KY), $48,500.
|Also Ran: Bonus Appreciation, Masseto (GB), Vodka N Water, Zip It Scotty, Baytown Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 6.50, 1.80.
|ONE DREAMER S., KD, $400,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70YT, 9-9.
|10—
|HENDY WOODS, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Separate Forest, by Forestry. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $233,120.
|11—
|Sweet Melania, f, 4, American Pharoah–Sweet N Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $75,200.
|3—
|Alta’s Award, f, 4, Tonalist–Queen’s Award, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Mr & Mrs Al Mazzetti & Mr & Mrs Ed Orr (KY), $37,600.
|Also Ran: Pass the Plate, Dominga, English Affair, Elegant de Domino, I’llhandalthecash, Witez, Tammany, Tonalist’s Shape.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 2.30, 4.90, 25.00.
|CAESARS S., IND, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 9-8.
|*7—
|ROYAL PRINCE, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $90,000.
|6—
|Dyn O Mite, c, 3, Goldencents–Boom Boom Dynamite, by Langfuhr. O-Brad Allshouse, B-Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Perfect Silent Cat, c, 3, Tale of the Cat–Silent Perfection, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($6,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Shamrock Highlands Thoroughbreds, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $16,500.
|Also Ran: Shofar, Oh Say (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 2.30, 3.90.
|***Dyn O Mite finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|CIRCLE CITY S., IND, $103,375, 2YO, 6F, 9-8.
|1—
|MOWINS, c, 2, Mohaymen–Prize Winner, by Pure Prize. O-Clary Thoroughbreds and Lauer, Penny S, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $57,682.
|7—
|Oro Azteca, c, 2, Goldencents–Nightbellofthenile, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $19,228.
|8—
|Blue Kalon, g, 2, Mondavi–Lost Village, by Jump Start. O-Blue Heart Racing, B-Elise W Kendall (IN), $10,575.
|Also Ran: What Now Darrell, Corner Tap, Tour the Moon, Highcotton Justice, Classic Max, Metallic Man, Venice Beach, Three Two Run, Buckshot Run.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.40, 9.90, 16.20.
|MINNESOTA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S., CBY, $101,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-8.
|8—
|DROP OF GOLDEN SUN, g, 6, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Tony Rengstorf, J-Ry Eikleberry, $60,000.
|3—
|Mr. Jagermeister, h, 6, Atta Boy Roy–Frangelica, by Corinthian. O-Boice, Kristin, Cummings, Leslie and Lund, Valorie, B-Kristin Boice (MN), $18,750.
|6—
|Fireman Oscar, g, 7, Law Enforcement–Brandy Bai, by Essence of Dubai. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), $10,475.
|Also Ran: Hot Shot Kid, Astronaut Oscar, Thealligatorhunter, Ray’s Angel.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.50, 2.60, 4.90.
|MINNESOTA DISTAFF TURF CHAMPIONSHIP S., CBY, $101,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-8.
|2—
|RUSH HOUR TRAFFIC, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Gary M. Scherer, J-Ruben Fuentes, $60,000.
|7—
|Ready to Runaway, m, 5, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), $18,125.
|4—
|Shabam, m, 5, Kela–Chasin Mason, by Barkerville. O-John Mentz, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), $10,163.
|Also Ran: Firstmate, Molly’s Angel, All Native, Scent of Success, Icywilburnyeh.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 1.30, 12.00.
|NORTHERN LIGHTS FUTURITY, CBY, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-8.
|5—
|LOVE THE NEST, c, 2, Blame–Congrats and Roses, by Congrats. ($105,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Pete Mattson (MN), T-Joel Berndt, J-Ry Eikleberry, $60,000.
|8—
|North Arm Bay, c, 2, Overanalyze–Promise Me More, by More Than Ready. O-Carin J Offerman, B-Almar Farm LLC (MN), $16,875.
|3—
|Doctor Oscar, c, 2, Shackleford–Miss Darla, by Montbrook. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), $8,438.
|Also Ran: Xavey Dave, Bens Malice, Overseas Letter, Jacks Willie, Happy Hour Bobby, Saint Charles, Mark of Valor.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, HD, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 62.20, 2.50.
|NORTHERN LIGHTS DEBUTANTE S., CBY, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-8.
|1—
|SHE’S MY WARRIOR, f, 2, Warrior’s Reward–Garden Gloves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Mattson, Peter D and Padilla, Tim P, B-Pete Mattson & Tim Padilla (MN), T-Tim P. Padilla, J-Alonso Quinonez, $60,000.
|5—
|Honey Bella, f, 2, Tapiture–Se Bella, by Forestry. O-Xtreme Racing Stables, LLC, B-Wood-Mere Farm, LLC (MN), $18,750.
|4—
|O’Babe, f, 2, Danza–Myrtle’s Gray, by Oratory. O-Jeff Zlonis, B-Jeff Zlonis (MN), $9,375.
|Also Ran: Amaretto Di Amore, Sense of Flurry, Speedy Enough, Start Singing.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 4 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.10, 1.30, 8.60.
|MINNESOTA TURF CHAMPIONSHIP S., CBY, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-8.
|5—
|CINCO STAR, g, 6, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $60,000.
|1—
|El Tizar, g, 5, Uncle Mo–One More Strike, by Smart Strike. O-Suzanne Stables, B-Suzanne Stables, LLC (MN), $18,125.
|2—
|Zoe’s Delight, g, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Delightful Ridge, by Come Summer. O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $9,063.
|Also Ran: Devil Vision, Twoko Bay, Big Falcon Rocket, Dame Plata, Tri Spot.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.20, 11.00.
|MINNESOTA DISTAFF SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S., CBY, $96,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-8.
|1—
|CLICKBAIT, m, 5, Lovango–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($21,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Robertson, Hugh H, Mentz, John, and Larson, Jeff, B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), T-McLean Robertson, J-Roimes Chirinos, $66,000.
|4—
|Star of the North, f, 3, The Hunk–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), $20,000.
|3—
|Grand Prize, m, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Grand Intentions, by Grand Slam. ($9,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Scott Noble (MN), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9 3/4, 7 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 1.00, 7.30.
