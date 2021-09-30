Spot Plays Oct. 1

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Vividly, 3-1
|(5th) Ocean Air, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Wiz Village Karen, 3-1
|(4th) Fangirl, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) She Gives Me Fits, 5-1
|(7th) Hashtag Winning, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Jump Into the Fire, 3-1
|(3rd) Fortuna Adiuvat, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Smokin Encounter, 9-2
|(3rd) Vronsky Feint, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Katz a Dream, 7-2
|(5th) Impenetrable, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Voltamour, 6-1
|(4th) Visual Artist, 3-1
|Meadowlands
|(2nd) Fly Fly Away, 7-2
|(4th) Sayoh, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Reserve, 7-2
|(6th) Backshot, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Carmelita’s Man, 3-1
|(3rd) Trebbiano, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Elite Princess, 4-1
|(2nd) Everyday Magic, 3-1
Leave a Reply