September 30, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 1

September 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Vividly, 3-1
(5th) Ocean Air, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Wiz Village Karen, 3-1
(4th) Fangirl, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) She Gives Me Fits, 5-1
(7th) Hashtag Winning, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Jump Into the Fire, 3-1
(3rd) Fortuna Adiuvat, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Smokin Encounter, 9-2
(3rd) Vronsky Feint, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Katz a Dream, 7-2
(5th) Impenetrable, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Voltamour, 6-1
(4th) Visual Artist, 3-1
Meadowlands (2nd) Fly Fly Away, 7-2
(4th) Sayoh, 5-1
Remington Park (3rd) Reserve, 7-2
(6th) Backshot, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Carmelita’s Man, 3-1
(3rd) Trebbiano, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Elite Princess, 4-1
(2nd) Everyday Magic, 3-1

