Spot Plays Sept. 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Darlin Rose, 4-1
|(5th) Andthethunderrolls, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Go Stellaire, 4-1
|(4th) Reward the Miracle, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Happy Charlie, 5-1
|(3rd) Charm Weaver, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Say Yes Again, 3-1
|(7th) Perfect Star, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Nene Romano, 7-2
|(5th) Angel’s Advocate, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Man of Vison, 3-1
|(5th) Magnolia Road, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Ms Boombastic, 7-2
|(5th) Heavenly Trip, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Preskitt, 5-1
|(3rd) Floyd Knowles, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Captainsdaughter, 5-1
|(5th) Drum and Drummer, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Rolling Palisades, 4-1
|(4th) Cayman Island, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Pomeroy Haze, 3-1
|(2nd) Pop’s Biscuit, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Souper Size It, 3-1
|(4th) Twirling Wind, 3-1
