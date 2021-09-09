September 10, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 10

September 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park   (1st) Darlin Rose, 4-1
    (5th) Andthethunderrolls, 7-2
Belterra Park   (1st) Go Stellaire, 4-1
    (4th) Reward the Miracle, 6-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Happy Charlie, 5-1
    (3rd) Charm Weaver, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Say Yes Again, 3-1
    (7th) Perfect Star, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Nene Romano, 7-2
    (5th) Angel’s Advocate, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Man of Vison, 3-1
    (5th) Magnolia Road, 4-1
Laurel Park   (3rd) Ms Boombastic, 7-2
    (5th) Heavenly Trip, 9-2
Los Alamitos   (2nd) Preskitt, 5-1
    (3rd) Floyd Knowles, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Captainsdaughter, 5-1
    (5th) Drum and Drummer, 5-1
Penn National   (3rd) Rolling Palisades, 4-1
    (4th) Cayman Island, 6-1
Remington Park   (1st) Pomeroy Haze, 3-1
    (2nd) Pop’s Biscuit, 3-1
Woodbine   (1st) Souper Size It, 3-1
    (4th) Twirling Wind, 3-1

