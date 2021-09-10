September 10, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 11

September 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (1st) Strate Remark, 5-1
    (6th) Time for Glory, 4-1
Charles Town   (7th) Fiber Strong, 7-2
    (8th) Flashy Ready Rick, 9-2
Delaware Park   (3rd) Somethingandcharge, 8-1
    (7th) Skamania, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Iowa Kid, 4-1
    (6th) Sparkling Lute, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Sandbagger Al, 7-2
    (6th) Hamazing Lace, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (6th) Ace and Kings, 3-1
    (7th) Gold Rush Gal, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Gump, 8-1
    (12th) Montana Man, 7-2
Kentucky Downs   (4th) Group Hug, 6-1
    (5th) Jazz Time Girl, 7-2
Laurel   (2nd) Dashing Circles, 8-1
    (3rd) Vibrancy, 7-2
Los Alamitos   (5th) Little Mischief, 3-1
    (7th) Allwinedup, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Our Freddie Mac, 10-1
    (7th) Zens Secret, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Indian Gulch, 3-1
    (4th) Just Jeremy, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Candy’s Little Tip, 5-1
    (9th) Dot Com Dreamin, 5-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Major Chance, 7-2
    (5th) Blow Sum Smoke, 8-1
Woodbine   (1st) Spooky Spice, 7-2
    (7th) Not So Quiet, 3-1

