Spot Plays Sept. 11

|Arlington
|
|(1st) Strate Remark, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Time for Glory, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(7th) Fiber Strong, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Flashy Ready Rick,
9-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Somethingandcharge,
8-1
|
|
|(7th) Skamania, 8-1
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(3rd) Iowa Kid, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Sparkling Lute, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Sandbagger Al, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Hamazing Lace, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(6th) Ace and Kings, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Gold Rush Gal, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(6th) Gump, 8-1
|
|
|(12th) Montana Man, 7-2
|Kentucky Downs
|
|(4th) Group Hug, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Jazz Time Girl, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Dashing Circles, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Vibrancy, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|
|(5th) Little Mischief, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Allwinedup, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(5th) Our Freddie Mac, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Zens Secret, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Indian Gulch, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Just Jeremy, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Candy’s Little Tip,
5-1
|
|
|(9th) Dot Com Dreamin, 5-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Major Chance, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Blow Sum Smoke, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Spooky Spice, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Not So Quiet, 3-1
