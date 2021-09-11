September 12, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 12

September 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Rocket Power, 3-1
    (9th) Galileta, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Lizzy’s Inthegame, 6-1
    (8th) Made in Karoo, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Forbidden Dream, 7-2
    (3rd) Tap Gold, 3-1
Kentucky Downs   (4th) Madame Ready, 10-1
    (10th) Artemus Eagle, 3-1
Laurel   (1st) She’s Classy, 5-1
    (3rd) Maryland Pride, 4-1
Los Alamitos   (4th) The Beat, 6-1
    (9th) Dapper, 6-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Classic’s Omega, 9-2
    (7th) Kimberly’s Jackpot, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Best Time, 7-2
    (7th) Kitten’s Spa, 4-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Marty Who, 9-2
    (5th) Autorita, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Marquee Thunder, 6-1
    (9th) Theboyfromjersey, 7-2
Woodbine   (1st) Ice Dancer, 4-1
    (3rd) Snow Squall, 6-1

