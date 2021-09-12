September 13, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 13

September 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (5th) Style, 7-2
    (8th) Sweet Tina, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Fitzapatrick, 7-2
    (7th) Iova, 7-2
Fort Erie   (3rd) In a Twist, 3-1
    (5th) In Search Of, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) Good Penny, 6-1
    (8th) Herkindofjustice, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Thirtysix G’s, 3-1
    (5th) Big Boy Dave Rex, 6-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Fast Mischief, 4-1
    (7th) Kennedie Sky, 5-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Bird King, 9-2
    (7th) Social Group, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Brassy Fire, 3-1
    (6th) Emolga, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Ultimate Baroness, 7-2
    (2nd) Bee Wings, 6-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Stunt Man, 7-2
    (4th) Buckeye Bling, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions