September 13, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 14

September 13, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Indelible Image, 7-2
    (3rd) Eli, 3-1
Canterbury   (4th) Friendly and Kind, 9-2
    (6th) Passthecat, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Curly Girl, 4-1
    (7th) Rush On By, 6-1
Fort Erie   (2nd) Careful Java, 6-1
    (6th) Seau, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (7th) Halaga, 9-2
    (8th) Giveusthisday, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) My Heavy Son, 3-1
    (2nd) Macho Mark, 6-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Miss Heart, 3-1
    (7th) Parker Madison, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Rose of Dublin, 9-2
    (9th) Confirmed Genius, 9-2
Penn National   (1st) Storm Factor, 7-2
    (5th) Midtown, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Legendary Bid, 5-1
    (3rd) Call Me Later, 5-1
Thistledown   (4th) Classic Volume, 6-1
    (6th) Jail House Code, 8-1

