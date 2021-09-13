Spot Plays Sept. 14

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Indelible Image, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) Eli, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Friendly and Kind,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Passthecat, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(1st) Curly Girl, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Rush On By, 6-1
|Fort
Erie
|
|(2nd) Careful Java, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Seau, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|
|(7th) Halaga, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Giveusthisday, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) My Heavy Son, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Macho Mark, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Miss Heart, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Parker Madison, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Rose of Dublin, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Confirmed Genius, 9-2
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Storm Factor, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Midtown, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Legendary Bid, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Call Me Later, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(4th) Classic Volume, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Jail House Code, 8-1
