Spot Plays Sept. 15

September 14, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Final Delivery, 3-1
(3rd) Big Truck, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Smarty Alex, 7-2
(6th) Pretti Ta Kela, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Warrior’s Estate, 3-1
(3rd) Wild Cappucino, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Powerful Force, 3-1
(4th) Where U B, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Eponher, 7-2
(5th) Mistake Present, 7-2
Finger Lakes (3rd) No Stone Unturned, 5-1
(5th) No More Miracles, 4-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Rich Kingdom, 3-1
(7th) Annagangsta, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Cappy Hour, 7-2
(2nd) Pioneer Dancer, 6-1
Parx (2nd) Lil Tater, 5-1
(3rd) Originaly From Dot, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Paranoia, 7-2
(5th) Cristiano, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Another Softball, 4-1
(6th) Blue Sky’s Above, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Mysterious Tale, 7-2
(3rd) River Charm, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Susie’s Kid, 7-2
(3rd) Royal Blue Boy, 3-1

