September 15, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 16

September 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Dancin At Midnight, 4-1
(6th) Alotmoreaction, 4-1
Belmont Park (1st) Ritzy A. P., 6-1
(5th) Saratoga Kisses, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Paynted, 3-1
(3rd) A King’s Ransom, 5-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Pink Channel, 7-2
(4th) Johan Zoffani, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Going Strapless, 4-1
(6th) Mabel, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Spy a Star, 7-2
(5th) Cogburn, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Hey Babe, 7-2
(4th) Inedatequila, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) California Katie, 7-2
(3rd) I’m All Shook Up, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Graceful Kitten, 6-1
(4th) Splicer, 3-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Home Base, 6-1
(5th) Cleveland Simpson, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Polished Gal, 7-2
(4th) Lucky Ramsey, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Samurai Zip, 5-1
(5th) Spin Class, 3-1
Remington Park (3rd) Fire of Gold, 5-1
(5th) He’s a Suitor, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Carissimo, 7-2
(3rd) Paltarrevenge, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Poolside Manners, 7-2
(4th) Queen Beach, 3-1

