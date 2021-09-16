September 16, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 17

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Drinks On Me, 7-2
(4th) Z U At the Races, 4-1
Belmont Park (3rd) Trinni Luck, 4-1
(4th) Diamond Hands, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Queen Creed, 3-1
(3rd) Destiny’s Darling, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Uncle Bootsie, 5-1
(4th) Moonlit Shadow, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Classical Romance, 3-1
(4th) Sarcastic Tone, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Born Again George, 7-2
(5th) Best You Ever Seen, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Lady Doc, 3-1
(6th) Glitter Lake, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Royal Rocker, 4-1
(6th) Palomita, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Titrate, 6-1
(4th) Salamina, 6-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Win Often, 3-1
(5th) Grazen in the Park, 5-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Chase Runner, 7-2
(5th) Cinque Amore, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) A. C. Riggs, 3-1
(5th) Colonel Moorhead, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Serenidipitous Do, 3-1
(5th) Miss High Heels, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Romantic Gamble, 6-1
(2nd) Bachelor Pad, 3-1

