September 17, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 18

September 17, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Final Call, 5-1
(4th) Sport Pepper, 7-2
Belmont Park (2nd) Baby I’m Perfect, 3-1
(3rd) Bipartisanship, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Theladyistrue, 5-1
(5th) Run to Daylight, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) General Strike, 3-1
(5th) Surfer Dude, 6-1
Delaware Park (1st) Keiko Krahe, 9-2
(3rd) Kewpie Doll, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Glory to Me, 7-2
(4th) Brave City Girl, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Front of Line, 3-1
(3rd) Sky Maker, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Classic Film, 3-1
(5th) C My Meister, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Discreet Dominique, 5-1
(5th) This Ill Defend, 5-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Sugar Kisses, 7-2
(4th) Hot Pursuit, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Kitten Street, 7-2
(3rd) Great Fun, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Pure Courage, 3-1
(4th) Forty Nine Model, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Ride the Wind, 3-1
(4th) Richies Noble Girl, 4-1

