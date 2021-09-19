September 19, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (3rd) Mountain Lilly, 7-2
    (6th) Ellas My Love, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Not a Trace, 4-1
    (5th) Look Out Lambo, 6-1
Fort Erie   (2nd) Abstemious, 6-1
    (6th) Garrison’s Charge, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Optionality, 4-1
    (5th) Magnificentrevenge, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Malibu Midnight, 6-1
    (7th) Just Passing Thru, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Masked, 3-1
    (8th) Pablo’s Quest, 5-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Weight of Glory, 4-1
    (7th) Hollywood Jet, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Game to Play, 5-1
    (6th) Monday Confession, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Audrina’s City, 7-2
    (7th) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
Thistledown   (5th) Ihadadream, 3-1
    (7th) Strategic Ekati, 5-1

