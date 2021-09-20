September 20, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 21

September 20, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Brodytheoxman, 4-1
    (5th) Amazing Dancer, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Healy’s Hope, 3-1
    (9th) Sugar on Top, 4-1
Fort Erie   (2nd) Londonderry, 7-2
    (5th) Power House, 9-2
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Queen in the North, 3-1
    (4th) Fireside Kitten, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Yoakam, 4-1
    (6th) Picking Roses, 4-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Gottsacker, 5-1
    (7th) Czechmight, 3-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Dr Zrada, 6-1
    (7th) Eight Danzas, 10-1
Penn National   (1st) Amblin Man, 12-1
    (3rd) Lady Commissioner, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Titanic Rose, 3-1
    (6th) Because of Susan, 7-2
Thistledown   (5th) Fu Roo, 9-2
    (7th) Attack Angle, 5-1

