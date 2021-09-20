Spot Plays Sept. 21

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Brodytheoxman, 4-1
|(5th) Amazing Dancer, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Healy’s Hope, 3-1
|(9th) Sugar on Top, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|(2nd) Londonderry, 7-2
|(5th) Power House, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Queen in the North, 3-1
|(4th) Fireside Kitten, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(5th) Yoakam, 4-1
|(6th) Picking Roses, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Gottsacker, 5-1
|(7th) Czechmight, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Dr Zrada, 6-1
|(7th) Eight Danzas, 10-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Amblin Man, 12-1
|(3rd) Lady Commissioner, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Titanic Rose, 3-1
|(6th) Because of Susan, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(5th) Fu Roo, 9-2
|(7th) Attack Angle, 5-1
Leave a Reply