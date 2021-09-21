September 21, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 22

September 21, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Powerful Moon, 3-1
(4th) Dialed Inna, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Grandpa Munster, 3-1
(5th) Officer Appeal, 6-1
Delaware Park (1st) Big Daddy Buzz, 7-2
(5th) Kinda Lucky, 6-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Isle Storm, 3-1
(3rd) Y’allcomenow, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Oil Money, 7-2
(4th) Royal’s Girl, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Yesterdaysplan, 9-2
(2nd) Sharpin, 6-1
Parx (2nd) Rack Gin, 7-2
(4th) Wishes and Dreams, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Salino, 7-2
(4th) Gimme a Jameson, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Lady Mechanic, 7-2
(4th) Beyond Smart, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Fiftyshadesopurple, 3-1
(6th) Mongolian Lotus, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Immaculate Heart, 3-1
(2nd) Hidatsa Park, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions