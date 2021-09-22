September 22, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 23

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Rachelgotstephen, 4-1
(2nd) Rapid Transit, 9-2
Belmont Park (4th) Cantrell Hill, 4-1
(5th) Juggler, 7-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Bryton’s D J, 3-1
(4th) Miss Stella, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Won Dozen Banks, 7-2
(5th) Southside Warrior, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Petit Verdot, 3-1
(3rd) Hyland Haven, 9-2
Delaware Park (1st) Valiant Gabe, 3-1
(2nd) Mineshaft Magic, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Levy Land, 8-1
(4th) Piper, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Classic Max, 8-1
(8th) Jordan’s Kitten, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Gale Winds, 4-1
(4th) Fudge Cake, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Encrypted, 3-1
(5th) Sophie’s Angel, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Brody’s Streak, 6-1
(2nd) Chikara, 4-1
Thistledown (4th) Dolly Dear, 3-1
(7th) Garrett, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Elite Princess, 6-1
(2nd) Avie’s Sky, 4-1

