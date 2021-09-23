Spot Plays Sept. 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Talktoeachother, 7-2
|(4th) Junior Bug, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Girl of Tosconova, 7-2
|(6th) Judge Davis, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Tamanrassett, 3-1
|(3rd) Reward the Miracle, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Risksrhighpayislow, 7-2
|(5th) Uncaptured Ruby, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Legally Lucky, 8-1
|(3rd) Alex’s Strike, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Manaalaboutdamoney, 3-1
|(4th) Vinniebob, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Po Boy, 7-2
|(3rd) Afficionado, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Qian B C, 9-2
|(6th) Ms Boombastic, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Nice Ice, 3-1
|(7th) Livingmybestlife, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Map Em Up, 7-2
|(4th) Surprisingly, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Percher, 3-1
|(2nd) Storm Factor, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Shannon C, 3-1
|(6th) Quarky, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Savvy’s Sister, 3-1
|(2nd) Summer Load, 4-1
Leave a Reply