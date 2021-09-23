September 23, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 24

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Talktoeachother, 7-2
(4th) Junior Bug, 3-1
Belmont Park (5th) Girl of Tosconova, 7-2
(6th) Judge Davis, 9-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Tamanrassett, 3-1
(3rd) Reward the Miracle, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Risksrhighpayislow, 7-2
(5th) Uncaptured Ruby, 6-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Legally Lucky, 8-1
(3rd) Alex’s Strike, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Manaalaboutdamoney, 3-1
(4th) Vinniebob, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Po Boy, 7-2
(3rd) Afficionado, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Qian B C, 9-2
(6th) Ms Boombastic, 7-2
Los Alamitos (3rd) Nice Ice, 3-1
(7th) Livingmybestlife, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Map Em Up, 7-2
(4th) Surprisingly, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Percher, 3-1
(2nd) Storm Factor, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Shannon C, 3-1
(6th) Quarky, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Savvy’s Sister, 3-1
(2nd) Summer Load, 4-1

