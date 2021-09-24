Spot Plays Sept. 25

|Arlington
|
|(2nd) Half of Manhattan,
4-1
|
|
|(5th) Nyoman, 7-2
|Belmont Park
|
|(5th) Time Limit, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Drosel Diem, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Change Your Luck, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Ladyofdragonstone,
6-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Cousin Greg, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Emerald Forest, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Royne, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Marco Island, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) You Go Girl, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Smashing Success, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Cameo Shores, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) Many Bankers, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(8th) Doctor D J, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Majority Rules, 3-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Weather Wiz, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Callyourightback, 5-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(7th) Lookinformischief,
5-1
|
|
|(9th) Backtoflash, 10-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Cabinet Pik, 6-1
|
|
|(12th) Hardcore Folklore,
3-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Bode O, 8-1
|
|
|(13th) Prince of Rain, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(8th) Time Goes On, 7-2
|
|
|(11th) Kauai, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Just Fred, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Gambler, 10-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Beyond the Budget,
8-1
|
|
|(5th) Verdejo, 3-1
