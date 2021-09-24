September 24, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 25

September 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (2nd) Half of Manhattan, 4-1
    (5th) Nyoman, 7-2
Belmont Park   (5th) Time Limit, 7-2
    (6th) Drosel Diem, 8-1
Charles Town   (5th) Change Your Luck, 8-1
    (6th) Ladyofdragonstone, 6-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Cousin Greg, 7-2
    (10th) Emerald Forest, 7-2
Delaware Park   (2nd) Royne, 7-2
    (10th) Marco Island, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) You Go Girl, 3-1
    (8th) Smashing Success, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Cameo Shores, 7-2
    (3rd) Many Bankers, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Doctor D J, 5-1
    (10th) Majority Rules, 3-1
Laurel   (1st) Weather Wiz, 8-1
    (6th) Callyourightback, 5-1
Los Alamitos   (7th) Lookinformischief, 5-1
    (9th) Backtoflash, 10-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Cabinet Pik, 6-1
    (12th) Hardcore Folklore, 3-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Bode O, 8-1
    (13th) Prince of Rain, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Time Goes On, 7-2
    (11th) Kauai, 3-1
Remington Park   (1st) Just Fred, 6-1
    (5th) Gambler, 10-1
Woodbine   (4th) Beyond the Budget, 8-1
    (5th) Verdejo, 3-1

