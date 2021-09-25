September 25, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 26

September 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (7th) Royal Realm, 8-1
    (10th) Athena Dancer, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Chicks for Free, 4-1
    (4th) Ceeky, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (4th) Freiburg, 8-1
    (7th) Coastal Kid, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) La Reine’s Legacy, 10-1
    (8th) Let’s Go Now, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Allegedly Perfect, 4-1
    (4th) Rayo Colorado, 7-2
Laurel   (5th) Dare to Try, 4-1
    (6th) Shackled Love, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (7th) Carmen Miranda, 4-1
    (8th) Artisan Dancer, 5-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Spiritual King, 4-1
    (13th) Montauk Daddy, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Ecru, 4-1
    (5th) Artavia, 7-2
Remington Park   (1st) Close to Midnight, 9-2
    (4th) Tejano Twist, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Dr. Green, 6-1
    (7th) Fifth Season, 9-2

*


