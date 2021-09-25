Spot Plays Sept. 26

|Belmont Park
|
|(7th) Royal Realm, 8-1
|
|
|(10th) Athena Dancer, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(3rd) Chicks for Free, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Ceeky, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(4th) Freiburg, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Coastal Kid, 4-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(7th) La Reine’s Legacy,
10-1
|
|
|(8th) Let’s Go Now, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Allegedly Perfect,
4-1
|
|
|(4th) Rayo Colorado, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(5th) Dare to Try, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Shackled Love, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(7th) Carmen Miranda, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Artisan Dancer, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Spiritual King, 4-1
|
|
|(13th) Montauk Daddy, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Ecru, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Artavia, 7-2
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Close to Midnight,
9-2
|
|
|(4th) Tejano Twist, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Dr. Green, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Fifth Season, 9-2
