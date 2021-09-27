Spot Plays Sept. 28

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(5th) A Little Flyer, 9-2
|(7th) Omi Ten, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Chillinwithfriends, 5-1
|(5th) Double D Day, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Torpedo Max, 3-1
|(7th) Ice Challenge, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Off to the Races, 3-1
|(7th) Deep Dish, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Diceman, 3-1
|(5th) Nombre, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Refi, 9-2
|(4th) Dream of Warrior, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Lapulga, 9-2
|(3rd) Timeless Bounty, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Easter Pride, 3-1
|(5th) Wolfine, 3-1
