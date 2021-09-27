September 27, 2021

Spot Plays Sept. 28

September 27, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (5th) A Little Flyer, 9-2
    (7th) Omi Ten, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Chillinwithfriends, 5-1
    (5th) Double D Day, 7-2
Fort Erie   (3rd) Torpedo Max, 3-1
    (7th) Ice Challenge, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (6th) Off to the Races, 3-1
    (7th) Deep Dish, 5-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Diceman, 3-1
    (5th) Nombre, 3-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Refi, 9-2
    (4th) Dream of Warrior, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Lapulga, 9-2
    (3rd) Timeless Bounty, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Easter Pride, 3-1
    (5th) Wolfine, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions